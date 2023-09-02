The successful soap opera of the Las Estrellas channel, ‘Land of Hope’, comes to an end TODAY and we will witness what will happen to the characters, especially with the protagonists, María Teresa and Santos, and the villains, Marco and Rutilio. In the following note we tell you all the details of the GRAND FINAL.
The time has come. The soap opera ‘Land of Hope’, a successful production starring Carolina Miranda and Andrés Palacios, will broadcast its final episode today. Almost three months after its premiere, the Televisa-Univisión telenovela managed to earn a place in the homes of viewers, who anxiously await that María Teresa and Santos can stay together, and that the evil Rutilio and Marco receive what they deserve for all the harm they caused at the ‘La Esperanza’ hacienda.
Final chapter of ‘Land of Hope’ LIVE
What novel will follow after ‘Land of hope’?
The new production that will replace ‘Land of Hope’ in prime time at 9:30 p.m. (Mexico time), will be the bioseries by singer Gloria Trevi called ‘Ellas soy yo’, which will be broadcast starting Monday, April 4. September 2023 and will go from Monday to Friday.
Where can I watch Canal de las Estrellas live in Mexico?
In order to see the end of “Land of Hope” in Mexico, you just have to tune in to the Las Estrellas channel, which is broadcast on channel 2. However, if you cannot see it on a television, you can continue the last chapter of the novel through the Web page of the aforementioned television house.
Where to see the last chapter of ‘Land of Hope’ on TV and online?
The final chapter of ‘Land of Hope’ can be seen, as well as all the previous episodes, through the Las Estrellas channel. However, in case you do not have access to its signal, you have the option to watch the successful telenovela LIVE and online through VIX+, the official streaming service of Televisa-Univision, available throughout Latin America, you just have to subscribe and You will have access to all its content.
What time is the grand finale of ‘Land of Hope’?
The telenovela created by José Alberto Castro and Vanesa Varela and directed by Carlos Cock and Rubén Acosta, is part of Las Estrellas primetime. The new episode will be broadcast at 9:30 pm in Mexico, while in Peru it can be seen an hour later; that is, at 10.30 pm
However, if you are in another Latin American country, then we leave you the respective hours of its launch:
United States: 7.30 pm (Pacific Time)
Costa Rica: 9.30 p.m.
El Salvador: 9.30 p.m.
Guatemala: 9.30 p.m.
Peru: 10.30 p.m.
Colombia: 10.30 p.m.
Ecuador: 10.30 p.m.
Venezuela: 11.30 p.m.
Chile: 11.30 p.m.
Dominican Republic: 11.30 pm
Argentina: 12.30 am (the next day)
Uruguay: 12.30 am (the next day)
Spain: 5.30 am (the next day).
When does the novel ‘Land of Hope’ end?
The Mexican production, which was inspired by ‘La tormenta’, a 2005 American novel created by Humberto Olivieri, will come to an end on Friday, September 1, 2023. From its first chapter, it was able to win the hearts of viewers, who hope that the love story between María Teresa and Santos has a good end.
Do you want to know what will happen in the final chapter of the Mexican telenovela? Here we will tell you all the details about it.
