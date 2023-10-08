All families can have problems, especially when there is a fortune at stake. The confrontation between the Álvarez Mezquíriz brothers for control of the business empire that their father, David Álvarez, began to build from nothing in the sixties, has been one of the fights that has caused the most talk in the economic press—and also in the social chronicle—in recent years. The economic and personal wear and tear of the dispute, which broke out in 2010 and reached the courts, has led the family to bury the hatchet and close this week an agreement for the distribution of their two companies: Eulen, a group dedicated to security services , surveillance and cleaning, and El Enebro, whose star asset is the Tempos Vega Sicilia winery.

When peace was announced this Thursday, with a brief joint statement, the six brothers had already signed all the necessary papers for the share exchange by which María José Álvarez, president of Eulen and its largest shareholder with 57%, has remained in the end with 100% of the capital. Meanwhile, El Enebro is now fully owned by Pablo, Emilio, Elvira, Marta and Juan Carlos Álvarez who, in exchange, have divested themselves of the 39% stake they had in the security group. The owner of Eulen has also sold 15% of her in the winery. Everything has now become effective and even the pending judicial processes have been withdrawn. This capital exchange includes valuation offsets, according to sources close to the family, but no figure has been given.

These two companies symbolize the two sides that have been involved in the dispute: on the one hand, María José, her brother Jesús David and her father (these two are already deceased), and on the other, the other five siblings. The Álvarezes were close to signing peace on at least three previous occasions before the founder’s death in 2015, according to sources close to the family. But those attempts were frustrated. This time there was no turning back. The long dispute weighed more and more and in recent months there had been a discreet rapprochement. After the funeral of the older brother, Jesús David, held in March, the president of Eulen invited them to an aperitif at her house in León, according to the same sources.

Like many fights between wealthy families, the Álvarez story has elements typical of a television series, including a luxury winery with wines worth up to 5,000 euros, a complicated business succession, a disputed will and all of this complemented by several court battles. The trigger was the retirement of David Álvarez. In 2009, at the age of 82, the patriarch let go of the reins of the company and married María Teresa Esquisabel for the third time. The wedding was held at the family farm in El Escorial and was one of the last times they were all together.

The founder decided to return to Eulen in 2010 and removed the five children of the so-called “wayward side” from management after a confrontation with them. He allied himself with his other two children, and especially with María José, with whom he formed a company (Daval) to bring together their shares and control the company. Meanwhile, the other group gained strength in the family’s property, El Enebro, which controls the Vega Sicilia wineries, among other businesses. Disagreements have continued since then, including a tense meeting in which the founder was dismissed and which was declared void in 2018.

Pablo Álvarez, CEO of Vega Sicilia, and María José Álvarez, president of Eulen. J. Barbosa / C. Manuel

The next shock came in 2015 with the death of David Álvarez. Although the situation had eased somewhat before his death, the will reopened his old wounds. The founder rewarded the loyalty of María José and Jesús David, and gave them the majority in Eulen (57%), while he only bequeathed the legitimate majority to his other five children, as required by law, and distributed El Enebro among all his descendants. in equal parts. This distribution was appealed by the five descendants, although in the end the courts did not modify it. There was also a conflict over a movement of shares of the five brothers. Another notable moment occurred in 2018, when Eulen’s main shareholder was left alone on her side after the seventh brother, Jesús David, sold his shares to his five brothers.

The intention now is to leave the confrontation behind. “This restructuring determines a strengthening of both business groups and greater dynamization and agility in the decision-making required by current economic times,” the parties indicated this week in a joint statement. “The Álvarez Mezquíriz brothers express their gratitude to the people outside the family who have contributed and facilitated the achievement of this agreement,” they added. They did not want to make any further statements at the moment.

Once this war is over, it remains to be seen how the family will manage its businesses with the following successions. In the case of El Enebro, Pablo Álvarez is about to turn 70, a date on which he has said that he will step aside from executive functions to make way for the next generation, made up of 15 descendants. In the case of Eulen, María José does not have children and her future plans with the company have not been disclosed.

question of loyalty

The long confrontation between the Álvarezes is one more example of the specific difficulties that family businesses face and that, on more than one occasion, end up in conflict, as has happened in recent years at El Corte Inglés (between Dimas Gimeno, nephew of the deceased Isidoro Álvarez, and his cousins ​​Marta and Cristina Álvarez Guil), Galletas Gullón (due to disagreements between the main owner, María Teresa Rodríguez, and her children) or Lladró (due to discrepancies between the brothers over the management of the business, which they sold in 2017 to a fund specializing in distressed companies). “If you know how to manage it well, a family business has many competitive advantages, but it is not always easy,” explains Alberto Gimeno, professor in the Department of General Management and Strategy at Esade. “Generational transitions entail changes in the power structure and these can be more or less harmonious,” he adds.

Decisions in these companies respond not only to economic interests, but also to family ties. “There are conflicts of loyalties that are not always easy to manage,” he adds. Experts recommend having a good protocol that establishes the rules of internal operation, although Gimeno warns that, without consensus and commitment, they have very limited usefulness. And, although it is said that a generational change has been exemplary, it is worth keeping in mind that successions always tend to face some problem or other.

