The Champions League is one of the most important competitions worldwide, not only in football, but in all sportsbecause in this approximately more than 30 clubs meet to conquer the land of the old continent.

One more year means another edition of the Champions League, where the powerful teams that won their local tournaments face each other to be crowned as the king of Europe.

The Champions League trophy is one of the most desired by footballers and coaches.

As we already mentioned, The tournament takes place on the European continent and the vast majority of countries participate. In order for there to be equity and inclusion in the most relevant football competition, it is stipulated where the grand final will be played, always choosing a destination related to it.

It is kept in mind that UEFA (The European Football Union) is in charge of determining where and when these finals can be held where the best teams today fight football, in the case of this season they are:

Manchester City, a team belonging to the English Premier League. And Inter Milan, a team belonging to the Italian Serie A.

It is for this reason that, since its creation, this organization has always decided to play this important game throughout Europe, so that the citizens of these cities can enjoy the football spectacle as close as possible.

According to the information stipulated in the competition portal, to date, 67 European finals have been witnessed throughout history. Each of these has been made in different places since the founding of the Champions League, which was in 1956, when Real Madrid was crowned the first champion.

Real Madrid is known by the competition itself as the first champion and the top winner of the contest.

This Saturday, one more will be added to the account, since English soccer and Italian soccer will face each other to find the European champion of the year 2023.

To highlight, it can be said that the final that can be seen on June 10 will be one of the most striking.

Well, two kinds of football face each other: attacking and possession, which Manchester City performs perfectly, thanks to its coach Pep Guardiola. And on the other side you have the defensive tactic, which is characterized by having the Italian team that with its forwards will seek to beat the favorite of the competition.

So, if you are passionate about experiencing the great shows of the worldinvited him to witness the sixty-eighth final of the Champions Leaguewhich thanks to the old continent can be witnessed and lived in Istanbul, a city belonging to Turkey.

Liverpool, champion of the Champions League!

