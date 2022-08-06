A challenge with a special flavor was played at Benito Villamarin in Seville: Real Betis against Fiorentina he is not alone Pezzella and Joaquin against their pastbut it is the clash between two teams that have been part of the elite of Spanish and Italian football for decades, and today have returned to appear in Europe as well. An important race also because the last one before the games get serious with their respective championships at the start. Betis won it, victorious for 3-1 with the goals of Juanmi, Canales and Miranda. Nice but useless for the purpose of the result the goal of Jovic at game time.