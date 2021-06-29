The last battle for him title of the First RFEF Futsal between Barça and Levante it is decided today in the Palau Blaugrana (20:00, TDP). In what we have of this unprecedented final between culés and granotas, none of the teams managed to impose their law at home, with Levante’s triumph in Barcelona in the penalty shoot-out and Barça’s victory in Paterna, so the outcome is presumed very open in this decisive duel. Anything can happen.

Barça recovered the effectiveness of face to door in the second game, beyond Ferrao, so in that variety of offensive resources it will once again have its strength to tie the one that It would be his fifth league title, the fourth against his fans after those won against Caja Segovia in 2011 and against ElPozo in 2013 and 2019. “They have to give us this last breath that we need to achieve the goal, everything is very even and both teams are very tight in strength and we need the fans to be the sixth player,” explains Adolfo, while Andreu Plaza, who says goodbye to the Barça bench, gives the key to success: “Individualities and the clue factor must appear.”

Without as much stellar name as Barça, Levante will fight until its last breath in the first league final in its history. Whatever happens in what will always be a historic campaign for the club (they will play Champions next year), the Granotas arrive motivated to the appointment. “It is a prize for the work of the whole year, but we have to go with all our strength to take advantage of this opportunity,” says Argentine Maxi Rescia. And his partner Pedro Toro warns: “Knowing that we already won the first game there, we can do it again.” The show is served …