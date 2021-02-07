EI Liverpool he knows this is his last chance. Robertson says they are no longer “in the fight for the title” and Klopp says they have “mental fatigue”, but Manchester City arrive at Anfield and the motivation comes easily (follow the game live on As.com). The difference between both teams is seven points in favor of those of Pep Guardiola, who still have a pending match. If the Reds do not get the three points, the distance will be too great and the rivals will continue to smell blood: zero goals in three games at Anfield in 2021 is a fact that Liverpool, who have only won away from home, cannot get rid of. (Tottenham and West Ham) since the new year. In this month of January his options to revalidate the title have been moved away.

Nevertheless, Guardiola knows the level of his rival. “In January there are still no teams that are out of the fight for the title and there are no champions,” putting aside all the opinions that give Manchester City as the top seed after their impressive streak of 13 consecutive league wins, in addition to having been confirmed as the best defense of the championship with only 13 goals against in 21 games.

The statistics are on the side of Klopp’s team, who have yet to lose at Anfield against Guardiola in their four years in England. In the first it was a tight 1-0, then came a passionate 4-3, followed by a 0-0 and 3-1 last year, which sent Liverpool straight to the championship. “It doesn’t matter how many years we haven’t won there, we’re always going to win, not draw,” says Pep, who will continue without being able to count on Kun Agüero, De Bruyne and Aké, the last two due to injury.

In the local box, the combinations are more complicated. First, Alisson will return to the title after Kelleher had to play Brighton. Although the main focus is on the central pair, since the debut of Ozan Kabak is expected in the center of the rear with Fabinho, who returns after his injury, which will allow Henderson to recover in the medullary after several games playing as defense. Upstairs after being ill Mané will once again be part of the game with Salah and Firmino.

“We cannot forget that City is in a different moment than ours, but one thing is clear: if we don’t defend at our best level, we can forget to get something out of the game. There will also be moments where we can be brave and have control.” Klopp assured.