Controversy Sunday

Moto2 Sunday, in Assen, continues to revolve around the yellow from the Long Lap Penalty completed by Pedro Acosta during the race won by Jake Dixon and which allowed the young Spanish talent to finish third, nibbling other important points in the championship standings from the World Championship leader, Tony Arbolino. During the race and in the moments immediately following it there was much discussion of the correctness of the execution by Acosta of its penaltyarrived for an equally controversial cut of the chicane which the Spaniard had been forced to do to avoid falling into the ‘S’ before the finish line.

Stewards convinced of regularity

Although from the television images shown by the international director it seemed quite clear that the wheels of the Spaniard’s bike had crossed the white line at the time of execution of the Long Lap – a situation which should have led to a new execution of the penalty – the Stewards instead decided to consider the action performed by the KTM rider to be correct. In fact, according to the commissioners, other shots would not provide evidence of a clear crossing of the internal white line by Acosta.

Here’s the reason why @37_pedroacosta didn’t have to repeat the LLP 🔎 Check out the CCTV footage that provided no proof that Pedro touched the green 👀#DutchGP 🇳🇱 | 🎥https://t.co/pUkoAs6udj — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 25, 2023

No sensors

We must also remember that in the case of the Long Lap Penalty, contrary to what happens for the traditional ones track limits, sensors buried in the ground are not used, but only images provided by cameras positioned along the circuit. Hours after the conclusion of the Moto2 race the FIM Stewards have finally released the video that would acquit Acosta.

Try videos

These are images taken from CCTV cameras that they do not provide clear evidence of Acosta’s irregularity. The video is grainy and it’s hard to tell in detail whether the #37 is just ‘pinching’ the white line or if you actually cross it with the front wheel. However, this is enough to prevent the Long Lap Penalty from being considered as not correctly observed and therefore guaranteeing Acosta the ‘grace’ that allows him to keep the third step of the podium.