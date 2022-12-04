With more than 800 people gathered, the public enjoyed a full evening of entertainment, with representatives of 115 national federations, motorcycling legends, various FIM members, championship promoters, manufacturers and team representatives , sponsors and other invited international guests who showed their appreciation throughout the duration.

The guests present in the hall and those who followed the live streaming were skilfully guided in the evening’s rich program by the illustrious quartet of presenters composed of James Toseland and Barbara Pedrotti, joined for the second consecutive year by Amy Reynolds and Matt Roberts.

During the ceremony, FIM World Champions, representing all six disciplines – Circuit Racing, Track Racing, Motocross, Enduro, Cross Country Rallies and Trials – were invited onto the stage to collect their respective gold medals. , hard earned and deserved.

The awards ceremony began with the awarding of the 2022 FIM Trophies, as follows: FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy – Women’s European Cup (Italy); FIM Environmental Trophy – Escuderia Castelo Branco – First training for enduro kids (Portugal); FIM Trophy for the Future – Yamaha bLU cRU Project and FIM Road Safety Trophy – Edustrada – PNES Project (Italy).

FIM Circuit Racing Director Franck Vayssié was then invited on stage to present the medals for the Circuit Racing category, which included FIM Sidecar Rider World Champion – Todd Ellis; the FIM Passenger Sidecar World Champion – Emmanuelle Clément; the FIM Supersport World Champion – Dominique Aegerter; the FIM Moto3 Grand Prix World Champion – Izan Guevara and the FIM Moto2 Grand Prix World Champion – Augusto Fernandez.

Following this, FIM Motocross Commission Director Antonio Alia distributed the Motocross medals to a lineup that included FIM 85cc Junior Motocross World Champion – Gyan Doensen; the FIM S1GP SuperMoto World Champion – Marc-Reiner Schmidt; the FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion – Nancy van de Ven and the FIM WSX Supercross World Champion – Ken Roczen.

A warm welcome was given to FIM Vice President Ignacio Verneda, responsible for the medal delivery for the Trials category, which included FIM Trial3 World Champion – Harry Hemingway; the FIM Trial2 World Champion – Sondre Haga; the FIM Trial Women’s World Champion – Emma Bristow and the FIM X-Trial World Champion – Toni Bou.

Enduro legend Petteri Silvan presented the medals in the Enduro category, which included FIM Youth Enduro World Champion – Harry Edmondson; the FIM SuperEnduro World Champion – Billy Bolt; the FIM Women Enduro World Champion – Jane Daniels; the FIM E2 Enduro World Champion – Wil Ruprecht and the FIM E1 Enduro World Champion – Andrea Verona.

The Track Racing category awards were presented by legend Jason Trump, joined on stage by a list of winners that included FIM Speedway Youth World Champion – SGP3 – Mikkel Andersen; the FIM Long Track World Champion – Mathieu Trésarrieu and the FIM Ice Speedway World Champion – Martin Haarahiltunen.

FIM Trial Director Thierry Michaud played his part by handing out prizes in the Team category which included the FIM Women’s Trial des Nations and the FIM Trial des Nations – Spain; the FIM International Six Days’ Enduro Women’s World Trophy and the FIM International Six Days’ Enduro World Trophy – Great Britain; the FIM Speedway of Nations – SoN – Australia and the FIM Motocross of Nations – USA.

Before handing out the medals to the 2022 overall champions, FIM President Jorge Viegas invited motorcycling legend Valentino Rossi to collect his special FIM prize. The final category of the evening included FIM Rally-Raid World Champion – Sam Sunderland; the FIM TrialGP World Champion – Toni Bou; the EnduroGP World Champion – Andrea Verona; the FIM Speedway Grand Prix World Champion – Bartosz Zmarzlik; the MXGP Motocross World Champion – Tim Gajser; the FIM Superbike World Champion – Alvaro Bautista and the FIM MotoGP Grand Prix World Champion – Francesco Bagnaia.

After concluding the ceremony, FIM President Jorge Viegas said: “Once again the FIM Awards were a truly extraordinary moment for the entire motorcycling community, the FIM family and all our 2022 FIM World Champions. Rimini proved to be a great venue and delivered a very successful edition of this important event for the promotion of our great sport around the world. Congratulations to our new and returning champions and everyone who made this evening possible.”