On Saturday 3 December, the entire FIM family will gather to celebrate not only the many World Champions, but also the important 2022 season which, thanks to much improved sanitary conditions, has seen the return to normal of racing in all disciplines in all the continents and, above all, the return of enthusiasts to the track all over the world.

The FIM awards ceremony will be preceded by the FIM General Assembly, which will be held on Friday 2 December at the same venue and will include a comprehensive program during which representatives of more than one hundred national federations will be called to vote on several important issues, including the election of the President of the FIM.

This year’s program includes some additional activities as part of the new Ride to FIM Awards initiative, starting with a round table entitled “THE FUTURE: sustainability and motorcycling” which will be held at the Ducati Museum in Bologna on Tuesday 29 November. In the afternoon of the day of the FIM Awards, a pre-event autograph session with the FIM World Champions will be held at the Amintore Galli Theater in Rimini.

On the evening of Saturday 3 December the newly elected FIM President will join the hundreds of guests from all corners of the motorcycling community to recognize and applaud the achievements of the recently crowned FIM World Champions. Whatever their discipline, their incredible skill and courage will be fully appreciated by all in attendance when they take the stage to collect their gold medals.

As well as celebrating sporting achievements, the FIM Awards are also a time to recognize the efforts of all involved and the winners of the FIM Trophies which now include: Women in Motorcycle Trophy; FIM Environmental Trophy; FIM Family Trophy; FIM Trophy for The Future, FIM Road Safety Trophy and FIM Touring World Challenge.

Even if it is not possible to attend the event in person, all fans can share and enjoy this magical occasion by watching it live on the FIM Facebook page.