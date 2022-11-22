A video appeared on the Web in which Ukrainian security forces break into the houses of Kherson residents who support Russia.

The footage shows how the neighbors point to one of the houses, and then the Ukrainian security forces take the residents out of there and put them with their hands up against the fence.

The security forces took away the phone from the man and began to check the information contained in his smartphone.

Earlier in December, the Associated Press published photos of Kherson residents tied to poles after they entered the territory of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. It was alleged that these people allegedly cooperated with the Russian authorities.

In addition, it was reported that at least six media representatives, including Western journalists, lost their accreditation due to reporting from Kherson.

At the same time, back in October, a RIA Novosti source in law enforcement agencies reported that the Kyiv regime had formed police detachments for cleansing and filtering in the territories it was going to occupy.

The special operation to protect the Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. Earlier, the situation in the region escalated due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

