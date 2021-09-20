After a leak, the past PlayStation Showcase finally confirmed the existence of Alan Wake Remastered for the past and current generation of consoles. Well, it seems that the leaks about this game are not over yet, since the most recent indicates that this remastering will also be reaching the Nintendo switch. Could it be that we have another version of the cloud?

According to a leaked document from the Ministry of Justice of Brazil, Alan Wake Remastered It would also be making its arrival to the hybrid console of the Big N, in addition to PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

ALAN WAKE REMASTERED was classified for the Nintendo Switch by Ministério da Justiça no Brasil O jogo não was originally announced for the platform pic.twitter.com/Ruexw4PDeX – Necro Felipe 💉 • #SwitchBrasil (@necrolipe) September 20, 2021

As such, the arrival of this game to the Switch It doesn’t sound that far-fetched. Recall that the original Alan Wake debuted for the Xbox 360, so the Switch he would certainly be able to run it one way or another. Yes Witcher 3 is playable on this little portable device, who says Alan Wake can not? Of course, there is also the possibility that the government of Brazil was wrong.

For the moment, and as with all rumors and leaks, we recommend that you take this information with reserve until Remedy Entertainment, Nintendo or some other official means can verify it one hundred percent. Would you buy Alan Wake Remastered if it reaches the Switch? Leave us your answer in the comments.

Alan Wake Remastered comes to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on October 5.

Via: ComicBook