It will be because I was born in Arras, which was part of the Netherlands Spaniards, and that we from there have a reputation as rebels. Or because, as he wrote Victor Hugo in a poem: “I love the spider and I love the nettle because they hate them.” The reality is that I cannot bear the hunts of the man, I abhor those who shout with the herd. I found the movement of hatred to be regrettable. Madrid Yet the Juventus (and to some extent to Barça), born in England and shared by many in Europe, because of the Super League. Some immediately sided with the UEFA and the others followed like zombies, without using their brains. For exactly the same reasons, because I don’t like being told what to think, the campaign against Hazard.

I understand that the Belgian was not very intelligent and that the fans did not like him. I understand that he can be criticized for his little influence on the game, although he was the one that ran the most. But to crush him in this way for having shown his joy, for a few seconds, when meeting good friends, is really painful. In a not so distant history, it has been accepted that footballers arrive drunk to training, that others challenge the club for money, among other regrettable behaviors. And here, now, you try to destroy the image of a good guy with a smile. I do not get it.