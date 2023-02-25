There are no exact statistics on coughing, but, according to the observations of Russians, its attacks especially interfere with life in the off-season, when viral diseases are exacerbated. However, a cold is not always the cause of an unpleasant phenomenon. Why you should not fight a cough on your own, in what cases it is useful and what it can tell about the course of the disease – in the material of Izvestia.

Patients are annoyed by the cough and tend to get rid of it quickly. And doctors characterize this protective reflex as a natural reaction of the body, which occurs against the background of a certain stimulus.

— The main task of coughing is to remove an irritating agent from the respiratory tract: a viral, bacterial or foreign body. – explains the general practitioner, cardiologist Denis Prokofiev.

The expert emphasizes that cough is not always a symptom of a disease of the bronchopulmonary system. Few people know that there are about two hundred different cough receptors in the human body, and not only in the oropharynx and nasopharynx. They are even found in the stomach, eardrum and heart. So not only a cold can provoke a cough. And the so-called cough center is the medulla oblongata. This is the lowest part of the brain, located at the level of the back of the head and passing into the spinal cord. In addition to coughing, this area is also responsible for other protective reflexes of the body, such as blinking, vomiting, and sneezing.

– It is important to understand that cough is our defense. The biggest mistake a person can make is to try to self-treat for it with drugs that suppress a cough. Such measures are not only wrong, they are sometimes downright dangerous. – continues Denis Prokofiev.

The insidiousness of self-treatment is that, without knowing the cause, you can harm, not help. For example, according to an expert, the so-called heart cough on the background of arrhythmia is the only saving mechanism that keeps a person conscious. And if you suppress it, then the case can end in death. It is only natural that we cough indoors, where there is dust, pet hair, tobacco smoke and unpleasant odors, and outdoors if we inhale smoke and pollen. Thus, a person is protected from harmful and irritating impurities “suspended” in the air.

Therapist Anastasia Timoshchenko explains that depending on the duration of symptoms, cough is divided into acute (up to three weeks), subacute (from 3 to 8 weeks) and chronic (8 or more weeks). However, its character may change. So an acute cough caused by viral infections is often dry at first, and then turns into a wet one, with sputum.

– Subacute cough is often wet and may be associated with residual effects after an infection. Chronic persists as a consequence of chronic diseases of the lower respiratory tract, is associated with postnasal edema, bronchial asthma or gastroesophageal reflux disease, explains Anastasia Timoshchenko.

The causes of an acute cough are quite varied, ranging from irritation of the respiratory tract from dust, smoke and chemicals to various infections.

— This cough is caused by infections of the upper and lower respiratory tract. In the first case, these are SARS, influenza, pharyngitis (inflammation of the back of the throat), laryngitis (inflammation of the vocal cords), whooping cough, sinusitis. In the second – acute bronchitis, pneumonia, both viral and bacterial. Plays a role and exacerbation of chronic lung diseases (chronic bronchitis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) – continues Timoshchenko.

Chronic cough also has many prerequisites. First of all, it is smoking, chronic bronchitis, bronchiectasis, tuberculosis, and a permanent form of bronchial asthma. It can also be a consequence of taking certain medications, such as those used to lower blood pressure.

— In some cases, chronic heart failure also becomes the cause of an incessant cough. And in the worst cases, it indicates lung cancer, lung sarcoidosis, cystic fibrosis (in children) and emphysema. – warns Anastasia Timoshchenko.

A prolonged cough not only irritates others and complicates the life of the sick person himself. Social problems, when a person is looked askance at work or in transport, is nothing compared to how expensive this phenomenon can be in terms of health.

– Normally, a person can experience similar discomfort for three weeks after the illness. But it is important to understand that a chronic cough can lead to very serious consequences – against its background, rib fractures, short-term loss of consciousness, headaches occur, the cardiologist warns.

If you take your condition lightly, then because of the reflex familiar to everyone, you can “earn” a laryngeal injury, provoke the formation of hernias by increasing intra-abdominal pressure. A long, exhausting cough leads to a violation of the rhythm of the heart and even cerebral circulation. From the attack, postoperative sutures can disperse.

Anastasia Timoshchenko emphasizes that usually residual cough is regressive (subsiding) in nature, does not disturb sleep and does not affect breathing and habitual activity. However, if it lasts longer than three weeks, then you need to contact a specialist. First of all – to the therapist. Further, recommendations are already possible on the need to consult an ENT doctor, gastroenterologist, allergist or pulmonologist.

Look at the root

Denis Prokofiev believes that 80% of the correct diagnosis, as well as the preparation of a treatment regimen, depend on the correct collection of anamnesis.

— There are many points worth paying attention to. For example, some medications, even anti-inflammatory drugs, can provoke a cough. You should also pay attention to whether the person has an allergy. – explains the general practitioner.

The classic of the genre – cough associated with acute respiratory infections – is usually associated with a runny nose, sore throat, fever and general malaise. According to Tymoshchenko, an allergic cough usually manifests itself without a rise in temperature and sore throat, but may be accompanied by nasal congestion and watery eyes. The so-called barking cough is specific, while it is unproductive, that is, without sputum. However, in this case, the vocal cords swell, due to which the voice becomes rough and hoarse.

— Barking cough occurs in conditions such as true croup, acute laryngitis, pharyngitis and acute stenosing laryngotracheitis or false croup, parainfluenza, diphtheria, whooping cough, etc. This is a fairly common problem in children that requires observation and even emergency care if asthma attacks develop and respiratory problems in the form of wheezing explains the therapist.

First of all, any strong cough, accompanied by chest pain, shortness of breath with a pronounced deterioration, as well as coughing up blood should cause alarm. You need to pay attention to the time when the attack appears. If there is no rest in the morning, then the reasons are most often associated with problems of the ENT organs. When a person does not hold back after eating, it makes sense to suspect a problem in the gastrointestinal tract – the patient may have gastroesophageal reflux disease.

It is a paradox, but the absence of a cough may also indicate a serious pathology of the lung tissues. This is the case with smokers. According to Prokofiev, chronic obstructive bronchitis of the lungs occurs against the background of smoking. This condition is usually accompanied by the so-called smoker’s cough and sputum production. Most often, coughing worries tobacco lovers in the morning after waking up.

– The absence of a cough in a smoker is considered a much worse prognostic criterion than its presence. If tobacco smoke enters the lungs, it inevitably irritates the cough receptors. And if there is no cough, then this indicates critical diseases of the bronchopulmonary system, Denis Prokofiev warns.

Cook and not breathe

The biggest mistake in the fight against cough, the general practitioner considers the use of folk remedies, the effectiveness of which has not been confirmed by medicine. We are talking, in particular, about honey, raspberry jam and milk. If they turn out to be hidden allergens, they will provoke even more serious coughing fits.

Often, patients, on their own initiative, uncontrollably use drugs that thin and remove sputum. In this case, only a doctor can choose the right drug. Moreover, cough is not an independent disease, but serves only as a symptom of a certain ailment. You need to take care of yourself and take timely examinations. To establish the cause of this phenomenon, specialists prescribe a number of diagnostic manipulations: fluorography, x-ray of the paranasal sinuses, checking the function of external respiration. Sometimes referrals are made for specific blood tests to rule out whooping cough and tuberculosis.

— Folk method of cough treatment – moist air and alkaline mineral drink. And no need to breathe over potatoes – just use humidifiers. And the easiest way is to turn on the water in the bathroom, close the door and breathe a little warm, humid air. Prokofiev says.

According to Anastasia Timoshchenko, if a cough occurs, it is not recommended to use steam inhalation, as this can cause irritation or even burns of the mucous membranes. The therapist advises to ventilate the room, rely on plenty of warm drinks and limit food that irritates the mucous membrane of the throat, such as spicy foods, crackers, crackers, hard raw vegetables.

The general practitioner advises to remember that the greatest risk to others is associated with the spread of a viral or bacterial infection. With an open cough, it moves by airborne droplets up to a distance of ten meters. Therefore, covering your mouth is not a matter of etiquette, but concern for the health of other people.