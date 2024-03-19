













Filters will no longer have it so easy thanks to a new anti-piracy tool in video games









There are two fears swirling around the drug industry. video game. One of them is that a production in development is leaked and causes an announcement to go to hell and the other is that a video game comes with Denuvoan anti-piracy tool that many players hate because it ruins the experience.

However, It seems that the video game industry has a very particular weapon to combat leaks and it is called TraceMark which is a visible and hidden watermark that can be traced. This feature was created by the developers of – you guessed it – Denuvo.

Thanks to this tool, developers will be able to track where their content went. “The ease of integration into existing development workflows makes this an attractive feature for game developers looking to protect their content without compromising the player experience.“says Irdeto, the developer behind Denuvo.

One would think that an editing tool would work to be able to bypass the watermark without problems, however, the aforementioned system seems to block these types of adjustments. It would be necessary to review how the tool works in practice.

We also recommend: World of Warcraft reveals its Battle Royal, it is called Plunderstorm and it will be a limited time event

Denuvo is an anti-piracy measure in video games that many hate

As we mentioned, the issue of Denuvo It is a very controversial one, especially because many players consider it to be a tool that ends up affecting the gaming experience, especially when playing on PC.

Now, many publishers have had to remove this tool from their video games right after they come out on PC due to constant complaints from users. It is said that the aforementioned tool to track leaks does not affect the performance of titles in developments, however, there is still no evidence beyond statements that proves otherwise.

Do you think this new tool really works? You can a round for Discord and don't miss the news on Google news.

Fountain

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)