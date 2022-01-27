It has come to light that it is very possible that Barça is going to close a contract with Spotify so that the music application becomes the sponsor of the culé club for the next few years. This would mean an interesting income of money that Barça could take advantage of to try to bring Erling Haaland, the club’s main objective for next summer.
The news has reached the ears of many fans who have begun to design the different Barça kits with the new logo on the shirt, but there is one that has stood out above all.
It is not known exactly if it is a design by a fan or a possible model that Nike would be working on to dress the culé team next season, but it points to the latter.
In this photo you can see how the two colors that define the institution would remain in the form of a cross, while for the first time in a long time the predominant color of the kit would be white.
Many Barcelona fans have started to criticize the sketch as a result of the main color of the shirt. Nobody imagines Real Madrid wearing azulgrana, Liverpool wearing blue or Sevilla wearing green and white.
At this point we can not know if it is a fan design or an idea developed with some seriousness, so everything that is commented on social networks will be pure speculation. We will be attentive to all the information that comes out about it.
