Already in September last year, the first official details were announced on the agreement between IKEA and the specialized gaming products side of ASUS, the Republic of Gamers or ROG, in which the arrival of some inexpensive furniture aimed at the gamer public. However today some photos seem to have leaked from the IKEA China store catalog, in which they had been listed all products and prices that will present both brands together.

Currently removed or hidden from the web store, this has not prevented the images from coming to light through the Weibo social network (shared later on twitter), in which we can see three main products under the UPSSPEL family: a large gaming desk (180 × 80), a special perforated tabletop adorned with LED lighting, and a small mobile cabinet with themed handles based on the ROG logo.

However these they will not be the only gaming products that IKEA prepares. And it is that among the filtered images we can also see other additional items such as a cup holder for the table, mesh back, fabric or leather gaming chairs, mouse and floor mats, a cable passer for the mouse, a holder to hold the headphones, a small LED flash lamp with what looks like a stand for cameras or mobile phones, and even “special for gamers” cushions with some cervical rests for chairs and hollow pillows in which we can warm our hands during short breaks between games.

Availability and price

As we said, in addition to the product photographs themselves, the filtration has also offered us some captures from the catalog itself, so we have already been able to know the prices of the three main products. At the bottom of the table we will find the wall panel to hold peripherals, with a price of just 198 yuan (just 25 euros to change); followed by the side table, which will amount to 599 yuan (approximately 76 euros to change); and that will culminate with the tremendously economic figure of its gaming table, available from 3999 yuan (only 510 euros to change).

For its part, the official account of ASUS ROG on Weibo also shared another post, with a small teaser with the next reveal of this new family of gaming products for the home, which is expected will be presented tomorrow, January 29 in China. Thus, although at the moment the future arrival of these products to the rest of the world has not been confirmed, the fact that IKEA is a mainly European company seems an almost irrevocable assurance that it will not take long to see these products in our country.