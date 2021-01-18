No, this is not a typo. Despite the fact that just a few months have passed since the recent arrival of the ROG Phone 3, there have been numerous rumors accumulating around that the company is already working on your next next generation gaming smartphone, but the most curious thing is that it seems that finally it will not be the ROG Phone 4, but the ROG Phone 5.

As we can see in the captures shared on the Weibo social network, we are faced with a phone that remains in the aesthetic line of his family, with softened profiles on which a small angular island for the cameras and the flash stand out, as well as the presence of some RGB lighting additions.

However, the most curious thing about this leak is the huge ’05’ engraved on the back of the phone. And it is that anecdotally, number 4 is considered a harbinger of bad luck in China Due to its similarity to the word “death”, which added to the great interest accumulated to date by the ROG Phone line of devices, could be a small superstitious resource to ensure the success of your next terminal.

Possible specifications of the Asus ROG Phone 5

Unfortunately, for the moment ASUS has managed to keep a strong secrecy around its new gamer phone, limiting its features to a small preview published by his official account, as well as leaks and guesses from specialists.

Based on the latest documents that appeared on Geekbench, the resulting image of the ROG Phone 5 would leave us with a screen design quite similar to that of its predecessor, with a 6.59-inch AMOLED FullHD + panel flat finish (412 x 933 pixels) backed by a 144Hz refresh rate and a touch sample rate of at least 270Hz, which could be boosted to the newly reached 300Hz figures.

As for its interior, everything indicates that we meet the newcomers Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processors, with different versions that will begin from 8 GB of RAM, and an internal storage that will be kept in the top figure of 512 GB, yes, expandable by microSD card.

As we saw in the filtered image, the ROG Phone 5 will repeat with a triple camera setup, on which great changes are not expected, targeting the same 64 MP main sensor of its predecessor. However, there are new doubts regarding its front sensor, arising from the FullView screen image shared by ASUS, although it seems unlikely that the company will opt for an under-screen camera.

Finally, we will also see again a powerful 6,000 mAh battery, this time renewed to double its efficiency with a fast charge of 65W.

So ASUS is expected to share new details about its phone in the coming weeks, again pointing to an official launch in the middle of this year.