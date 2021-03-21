One of the Ubisoft games that many are waiting for seems to be propping up the necessary details to carry out its last steps of development. Rainbow Six Parasite, formerly known as Rainbow Six Quarantine, suffered a delay since last year, and information on its release has continued to be sought ever since. It could be something that is coming, since there is a test in progress that has yielded important information. In fact, it has served to filter the system requirements for Rainbow Six Parasite.
With this, many will take a look at what the Ubisoft game requires to be able to run and, if possible, meet those system specifications necessary to play smoothly. Just as you have discovered wccftech, a technical test that would be running these days has served to publicize this information.
The first images of Rainbow Six Parasite are filtered
Being more specific, several references have been found in the files, where a bookmark has allowed to filter the system requirements for Rainbow Six Parasite. The first conclusion that is drawn is that it requires more powerful hardware than its predecessor, Rainbow Six Siege. A change that is not too big, especially considering the time that has passed since the launch of the successful competitive shooter from Ubisoft.
It can be seen that, despite being superior, the System requirements for Rainbow Six Parasite for PC are not too demanding. It can be one of the great assets that will allow this game to be attractive and accessible. If we consider that it will also come to consoles, it can easily be extracted that it will have no problems adjusting and optimizing both for the previous generation consoles, as well as for the new one.
Minimum requirements
(1080p – 30FPS, Level of Detail: Low)
CPU: AMD Ryzen3 1200 or Intel 15-4460
GPU: Radeon R9 290X 4GB or Nvidia GTX 960 4GB
RAM: 8GB
OS: Windows 10
Storage: 60GB
Recommended Requirements
(1080p – 60FPS, Detail Level: High)
CPU: AMD Ryzen5 1500X or Intel i7-4790K
GPU: Radeon RX580 or Nvidia 1660Ti
RAM: 16GB
OS: Windows 10
Storage: 60GB
This technical test that has served to filter the system requirements for Rainbow Six Parasite, can be a good indication of the information that a few days ago anticipated that the beta could be very close. We will have to wait to know more details about this beta, as well as the launch of Rainbow Six Parasite. A launch that remained in the air after being delayed, keeping in its plans to reach Xbox and Playstation consoles, as well as PC.
