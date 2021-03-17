Although there are a few months until the premiere of the Resident Evil reboot, little by little more details of the film are revealed. Details that may be expanded next week, on the occasion of the 25th Anniversary of the franchise. Capcom has confirmed that the event will last all week, so it is possible that several projects are included in it; from news of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, to perhaps new remasters for Xbox Series X | S and PS5 and, of course, Residnet Evil 8. The reboot will not be left behind and, although at the moment there have been no news, thanks to the actors gradually come out more details. Like, for example, the leak of some enemies from the Resident Evil reboot, which point to the first game.
Chad Rook, actor who will play Richard Aiken, has released interesting details of the film through his Instagram profile. Although the leaks came in the form of stories, some users, such as the Instagram account Biohazardcast, echoed the information. From the start, Rook commented: “When you realize that your character is on the cover of the original Resident Evil … and you just finished shooting the movie … and that scene.” Phrase that leaves few doubts to those who have enjoyed Resident Evil (although, otherwise, we leave you with the doubt so as not to gut anything).
Image by @IGN
But, in addition, the actor offers more details in the form of bullets with engraved names. Names that also do not offer margin of error and that refer directly to the enemies from Resident Evil reboot, straight out of the first game. And which are the following:
Neptune and “Huge White Shark”, which allude to the bow of the Spencer Mansion tank)
Crimson (probably alluding to the Crimsom Head, the immortal zombies that were introduced in Resident Evil Remake)
Yawn and “immense serpent” (leaves no doubt about the boss reference).
