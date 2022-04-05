Mexico.- The Mexican singer Erik Rubín became a trend on social networks after a scandalous video was leaked on the Internet in which star in a curious moment for which all kinds of comments have been unleashed about it.

It turns out that the 51-year-old performer He was seen very romantic and curious with the also singer Apio Quijanofrom Kabah, this during a show of the 90’s Pop Tour, opening a debate on social networks.

In the video it is possible to appreciate the singers hugging each other and very close together while they seem to be about to kiss each other on the lips, but they end up not doing it and bursting out laughing, at which point they walk away and each one goes his way in different directions on stage.

The video of that curious moment in front of his audience has given a lot to talk about, even questioning the public about Erik Rubín’s true sexual orientation.

However, it is a comical moment during the live show, which has become one of the most popular tours in recent times for bringing together the most famous singers of the 90s, to offer a luxury show with the best hits of the time.

After the video went viral on social networks, many questioned Erik for his actions on stage, however, Andrea Legarreta’s husband has not referred to the subject.

On the other hand, a new show with the same concept will arrive very soon, although this time it will be music that caused a great sensation during the 2000s, bringing together artists such as Dulce María, Kudai, Paty Cantú, Motel, Fanny Lu, Pee Wee and Nikki Clan, to name a few.

Read more: Guru Guillermo Granados explains what cosmobiology is