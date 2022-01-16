We finally know what the next World Cup ball will look like. In the images that we have been able to obtain, we can appreciate how there is still a continuous line in relation to the last international championships.
These photos are a replica of the ball that will finally be used in Qatar 2022.
As it is not the official version, we cannot perfectly know all the details about the ball that the great stars of the world of football will use in the next World Cup. Let’s hope that Adidas, sooner rather than later, officially announces the details of said ball.
One of the curiosities that we can observe is that the Adidas logo that can be seen on the ball is the old one, a symbol that they changed a few years ago.
The Adidas 2022 World Cup ball is called “Rihla” (Adidas 2022 World Cup Rihla Official Match Ball). Rihla in Arabic means journey.
All lovers of the world of football are waiting for both FIFA and Adidas to definitively announce a ball that usually disappears from sports stores at the speed of light.
There is less left for the start of the most important championship in the world of football. November 18, 2022 is marked on the calendar of all the crazy people of this sport.
