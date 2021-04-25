Perhaps one of the issues that left Marvel fans and their cinematic universe in the worst shape in Marvel’s Avengers was not having any designs based on these films. Given the impact that the introduction of this universe has had on the cinema with great productions of great success, it was expected that the Crystal Dynamics game would have a direct reference to them. After several months, and with the premise of including much more content, images of Marvel’s Avengers in the MCU costumes.

Once the Tachyon Anomaly event has started, social networks have caught fire as a series of captures have been leaked by various means that would show that future updates will include some skins, or equipment, based on these films. Among the characters they have discovered, we find Captain America, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye.

Full disclosure: I have absolutely no idea why 3 (plus?) MCU skins were pushed with 1.6 when surely 1.6.1 is coming before all of these will release. Lot of questions. But anyways, uh… Endgame Ronin and Captain America, I guess. ¯_ (ツ) _ / ¯ pic.twitter.com/ZPnXjf1c5S – [email protected]/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

In these first two images you can see outfits that the Marvel characters already wore in the different Disney MCU movies. The theory is that these costumes will arrive in the next updates, not being available in version 1.6 that has recently arrived to activate the event. It points to 1.6.1, Although this is more typical of the desire that many users of Marvel’s Avengers have with the option of being able to equip these popular designs on their game characters.

And from that moment, the leak has become popular on Twitter with many more captures that, it seems, have an anonymous origin. However, already with this it can be stated that many images of Marvel’s Avengers with the MCU costumes, we can even see a small video.

Unreleased MCU Captain America suit coming to Marvel’s Avengers. (Thank you to the source of these pictures who wishes to remain anonymous.) pic.twitter.com/ZVYosj3rdH – [email protected]/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

It can be seen that both Xbox console users and Playstation console users have been able to access this new content that, in principle, has not been addressed by Crystal Dynamics as content that has officially arrived in the game. Even more screenshots of other content have been included that will arrive along with the images of Marvel’s Avengers with the MCU costumes, as is the case with the classic Captain America costume, in addition to other more casual designs.

2 new Hulk skins. I think the one on the right may be Unyielding, which I’d seen reference to previously. Note the one on the left’s glorious belt buckle. pic.twitter.com/MtsD47nm0R – [email protected]/mmmmmmmmiller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Marvel’s Avengers is available on both Xbox consoles and Playstation, as in Google Stadia and PC.

