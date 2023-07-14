the euphoria for The Last of Us has been reduced slightly since the series produced by HBO It has finished airing on a weekly basis, although there is relief that a second season is in the making. However, in the playable part, users have waited for news about the multiplayer that until now has not been shown publicly.

However, there may soon be a project that some may not consider entirely necessary just like the released remaster of the first game, and that is a new version of the second part that was originally released in the 2020. We know all this thanks to a new interview with the composer Gustavo Santaolalla.

There is talk specifically about his cameo in the second title, as he can be seen playing the banjo with a dog on a chair. However, he comments that in a new version the user will be able to interact with him and ask him for a musical theme to play in the scene. He though he mentions that he can’t talk about it anymore.

That means, we could have a director’s cut in the style of Death Stranding that it will not only be having a new 4K resolution, but there will be extra content where precisely that interaction with santaolalla. Although, we will have to wait a little longer until sony and Naughty Dog confirm the news in a direct.

Via: comic book

Editor’s note: This proposal sounds interesting, but I don’t know how much they could change the game so that people want to pay full price once again. Of course, it would be striking that there are possible alternative endings to the story.