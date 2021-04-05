Lately the world of video games has been involved in multiple leaks in all senses, from releases or date previews to DLC. Now, The Lord of the Rings Online new class and possible arrival to Xbox Series X / S filtered, the fantasy MMORPG based on the work of JRR Tolkien. All this driven, apparently, for the new Lord of the Rings series, courtesy of Amazon, which has given the title developers new ideas for new content.
The Lord of the Rings Online is not a new game, it was launched on the market in 2007, but it has been endowed with constant updates and new content, which has given it a fairly stable community. In the filtration, discovered by YouTuber “Louey7”, are found in addition to the new class, information about the possible development and arrival to the new generation of consoles; Xbox Series X / S and PS5.
New class and possible arrival to Xbox Series X / S of the Lord of the Rings Online
The information was discovered by some of the MMORPG players, who were able to investigate and dig a little deeper on a test server. The YouTuber “Louey7”In his video, breaks down all the findings on the new class, the defensive benefits it will have, and the healing abilities. In addition, he comments that the developers intend to update the game, for a possible arrival to the new generation of consoles; Xbox Series X / S and PS5.
So far it is just a rumor, but it could turn out to be true thanks to the discoveries of the players. As for the new class, everything could change and be modified for the official launch, but his arrival at the title is imminent. It is unknown when the new class will arrive in The Lord of the Rings Online, but speculation is enormous on the part of fans, because possibly is scheduled to take advantage of the launch of the new Amazon series, according to account Gamerant. Would you like to see the game on Xbox?
