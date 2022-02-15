The filter jugs they are a great tool for saving plastic bottles as well drink good, safe, healthy water, which comes directly from the tap at home. If the planet is suffocating from too much plastic, a good solution is to buy a jug with a filter that can cleanse the water of any impurities and make it safe.

Filter jugs are simple to use: just insert the filter, which must be changed frequently, as indicated in the instructions given by the manufacturer, and then put in the water. Let the magic unfold and in a short time you will have your water to drink.

On Amazon there are many models of filter jugs that we can buy certain of always having the safety of brands that have long been dealing with this accessory for the kitchen that is now a must in our homes.

Water filter jugs can also become a great one gift idea to do on every occasion. Or to do, to avoid buying, transporting, maybe up and down the stairs, and where to dispose of the plastic bottles.

Philips – Micro X-Clean Jug with Fast Flow Water Filter, 2.6 liter capacity, Electronic timer, Color: Green

Photo source from Amazon

The Philips Water brand on Amazon offers its Micro X-Clean filter jug, with fast-flowing water filter and a capacity of 2.6 liters. It has a digital timer that gives information on when the filter needs to be replaced. A carafe equipped with a high-tech filter able to reduce microplastics and remove chlorine, limestone, heavy metals, PFOA and many other contaminants.

Furthermore the filter is long lasting: each cartridge lasts up to 30 days or 100 liters. Its design and dimensions adapt perfectly to the fridge door, so you always have fresh water.

Amazon Basics – Water Filter Jug, 2.3 liter capacity

Photo source from Amazon

The Amazon Basics store offers its water filter jug, with a capacity of 2.3 liters, available in black with filter cartridges also included. The filter jug ​​has a volume of filtered water of 1.4 liters: the transparent design with black details is very elegant and the dimensions are perfect for keep it in the fridge door and always have fresh water. The filters are able to significantly reduce the presence of chlorine, limestone and other impurities, guaranteeing perfect tap water in all conditions. It also has an electronic indicator that signals when it’s time to change the filter, on average every 30 days.

The lid can be folded down completely to fill the jug with tap water: it can also be washed in the dishwasher up to 50 degrees, by removing the lid first. The filters are compatible with Amazon Basics and BRITA MAXTRA filter cartridges. Also included in the box is an Amazon Basics filter cartridge.

Brita Marella – Water filter jug, with kit of 3 Maxtra + filters included in the package

Photo source from Amazon

Brita, one of the most famous brands when it comes to filter jugs, offers Brita Marella, available in white and blue with 2.4 liter capacity. Remember to replace the Maxtra + filterso as to always obtain excellent results and reduce single-use plastic thrown away every day.

The lid flap opens with a finger, to fill the carafe quickly and without wetting around. It adapts to the fridge door for always cold water especially in summer. There package includes three filters.

Aqua Optima Liscia – Water filter jug, with a capacity of 2.5 liters, with 1 Evolve + filter cartridge of 30 days included in the package: the filter reduces microplastics, chlorine, limescale and impurities

Photo source from Amazon

Aqua Optima, on its store on Amazon, presents Liscia, the water filter jug ​​with a capacity of 2.5 liters and an Evolve + filter cartridge that lasts up to 30 days. The design and dimensions are reduced, so as to fit most fridge doors (height 240mm, width 260mm, depth 100mm). Easy to fill thanks to the hinged opening in the lid.

There fast flow filtration technology guarantees always clean water, removing all impurities such as microplastics, chlorine, limestone, herbicides, pesticides, lead and heavy metals.

Aigostar Pure 30LDV – Water filter jug ​​with 3.5 liter capacity. 3 filter cartridges included in the package. Jug with convenient LCD display for automatic countdown. BPA free. Blue color

Photo source from Amazon

Aigostar Pure 30LDV is the water filter jug ​​with a capacity of 3.5 liters, in a package sold on Amazon which also includes three filter cartridges. The filters are tested and certified and can be easily replaced. The display allows you to choose between three programs: on, off, reset. And it also shows how much is missing from the filter change. The filtered water capacity is 2 liters. This carafe is made from BPA-free plastic material of food grade ABS + AS. And you can wash it in the dishwasher, leaving the flip top lid aside.

Laica J996 with Kit of 6 filters (6 months of filtered water) plus a free Stream Line filter jug ​​(in assorted colors), 100% made in Italy

Photo source from Amazon

Also Laica offers its filter jugs on Amazon, with products 100% made in Italy. The Italian company offers its model with six Bi-Flux Laica cartridges for six months of filtered water. To get good water to drink every day and save money, carrying less weight with the shopping and reducing the consumption of plastic. The filter system helps to maintain the taste of the water by removing substances of different types.

Water filter jugs are always a great gift idea to do and do.