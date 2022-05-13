The last time we heard something concrete about a game of Silent Hillit was in 2014, when PT came to market. Unfortunately, silent hills was cancelled, and the only thing we’ve seen of the series since then has been a couple of skateboards. However, it seems that this is about to change, since A leak shows us images of what could well be the next great installment of Silent Hill.

Through his Twitter account, Dusk Golem, a famous insider who has revealed accurate information about Resident Evil in the past, shared a series of images that he claims belong to the next Silent Hill. Although this leak was removed by KonamiThis according to Dusk Golem, the content is already circulating on the internet.

In the images we can see a corridor with a series of stickers and a monster at the end of the corridor, very much to the PT. Along with this, we are introduced to a girl, which has a face made of stickers, with messages that make it clear that this would be a psychological horror experience. Lastly, there are two scenarios that appear to be from an abandoned house. According to Dusk Golem these photos come from 2020.

Outside of the girl’s image, they all appear to be in first person. Although it seems that Konami is responsible for removing the original information, which increases the suspicion that this leak is realAt the moment there is no statement from the Japanese company about this leak.

Recall that rumors of a new Silent Hill, or several, have been circulating in recent months. Some have mentioned that Konami is in charge of this projectothers have pointed out that it is Bloober Team, or even Kojima Productions, with an exclusivity for the PS5.

In related topics, here you can learn more about the supposed return of the series. Similarly, fan has become the owner of the official Silent Hill domain.

Editor’s note:

In case Silent Hill is indeed back, these first images look promising. Although there is clearly an inspiration in PT Y Resident Evil 7the idea of ​​having a new AAA horror game with a psychological focus is something that fans have been waiting for years.

Via: ResetEra