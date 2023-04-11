New leaked images of the design of the iPhone 15 Pro, which give us a glimpse of what this model will look like. Next, we provide you with all the information you need to know about it.

The announcement of iPhone 15 Pro It seems to be getting closer, and new images have been leaked that show us what the design of this version will be like. These photographs focus only on the front of the smartphone, revealing the main change it has undergone in this regard.

It should be noted that these images are leaks and do not necessarily represent the final design of the product. However, it seems that we are facing one of the company’s first smartphones that presents an almost imperceptible frame. With this advance, Manzana becomes one of the first companies to achieve a model with so few borders on its screen.

Although there are other smartphones that have a small frame, these tend to have curved screen designs that leave a thicker border at the bottom. However, Manzana will not follow this trend, since all the edges of the screen of the iPhone 15 Pro they will have the same distance, without additional curvatures.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that Manzana make changes to the screen frame of your devices. In it iPhone 13 Profor example, the company incorporated a 2.42 mm bezel, while in the iPhone 14 Pro the bezel was reduced to 2.17mm, which meant a size reduction of 10%. In the case of iPhone 15 ProAccording to the leak, the bezel size will be further reduced to 1.55mm, representing a reduction of 28.6%.

It is important to note that this leak about the new design of the framework of the iPhone 15 Pro may not be completely accurate and we will have to wait for the official announcement of Manzana to confirm it. In addition, it is important to mention that only the model Pro It would have this type of frame, while the other two versions would maintain a screen similar to those already available. It is expected that Manzana present the new family of iPhones at their annual event in September.

Via: geek culture