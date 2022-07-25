The Marvel Studios panel at Comic Con San Diego 2022 left unexpected and gratifying news, both for the remainder of the year and for the start of its Phase 5. Within what is coming in the latter, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3″ It is one of the most anticipated projects by fans, especially since it has been confirmed that it will be the final step of the galactic squadron in their solo adventures within the UCM.

To celebrate its early arrival in theaters, ‘The House of Ideas’ launched a first official movie trailer, but this advance was exclusive to the attendees of the aforementioned convention. Even so, some people have managed to leak part of the clip on social networks.

YOU CAN SEE: “Guardians of the Galaxy 3″: James Gunn reveals bad news for UCM fans

In the emotional trailer we see Rocket raccoon when I was a baby raccoon. Based on this, added to what the director of the film had anticipated, James Gunnthe plot of the tape will include an origin story for the beloved character and everything indicates that it would be very sad.

Of course, this is not the only thing that has been revealed about the video, since well-known international portals, such as Deadline and Variety, have had the permission to disclose the description of the audiovisual material premiered at the comic-con.

Cast of “Guardians of the Galaxy 3” on stage at Comic Con San Diego 2022. Photo: Twitter/@DiscussingFilm

YOU CAN SEE: “’Guardians of the Galaxy 3′ is a masterpiece and the best of James Gunn”: Chris Patt

Thus, it is known that the footage also included a first look at Adam warlock (played by Will Poulter), the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) and the puppy Cosmo (whose vocal interpretation falls on the actress Maria Balakova), in addition to the protagonists, such as Star Lord (Chris Pratt) Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and more.

“Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3″ will be released on May 5, 2023.