The day has finally come Summer Game FestSo there will be a lot of high-quality video game announcements expected to come this year and some unexpected surprises as well. However, the leaks were not going to wait, and unfortunately it has happened to the DLC of cyberpunk 2077 called Phantom Liberty.

In this case, there is not much to be alarmed about, since the leaked material is not images or videos of any kind related to this content, but rather the final price it will have for game users. This has been from the company GOGwho have already listed it in their digital store, revealing that it will cost $30 USD approximate.

This track indicates that yes or yes there will be a new trailer during the transmission that will take place at the 1:00 PM of today. The content seeks to redeem the game that originally came out with poor performance on consoles. So the most fans of the company are waiting for the release date for this long-awaited large-scale expansion.

For its part, it is expected that there will be new game advances such as Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake and Silent Hill 2. Sets konami who seek to bring their company name back to greatness. Added to this are high suspicions of releasing the departure date for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2since in the PS Showcase there was only talk of his window in autumn.

Remember that cyberpunk 2077 Is available in PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Via: Insider Gaming

Editor’s note: There are only a few hours left to have more information about this content at our disposal. The release date should be revealed today without any excuses.