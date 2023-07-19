Journalist and industry insider Jeff Grubb has said in a new video that Metroid Prime 2 Remastered It’s coming “relatively soon,” which is great news considering how great it was. Metroid Prime Remastered. He also mentioned that something related to Legend of Zelda which, supposedly will also happen later this year, although he stated that it is not related to the acclaimed The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

What this announcement will be is anyone’s guess, but it looks like it won’t be downloadable content for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. This is what Jeff Grubb had to say:

“Probably Metroid Prime 2 Remastered it will be out relatively soon, that is happening. It’s very possible that it will happen relatively soon, this next sentence, I’m afraid to say it so I may not actually say it. Listen… I don’t know what it means, I’m going to tell you what they told me and if you interpret it differently, it’s your responsibility. It’s okay, it’s your responsibility.”

“It will mainly be what people want, right? It will have modern controls and it will be in high definition and stuff like that, but it won’t get the love and care that it did. Metroid PrimeNo”.

“Something not related to Tears of the Kingdom is happening with Zelda later this year.”

Via: My Nintendo News

Editor’s note: “Very possibly I am going to tell you something but I don’t know, maybe not, I am just going to write words and it depends on how you interpret them, you will decide: Nintendo It will continue to release consoles and games. This is very possible but I didn’t say anything…” No psss, thanks for the info bro. Outside of chatting, another shadow drop would be great with this sequel that I never played in Game Cube.