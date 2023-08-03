Last week we received confirmation of Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2. This news came after literally weeks of rumors about a sequel, along with a series of leaked images. unfortunately for NickelodeonIt looks like the leaks aren’t going to stop anytime soon.

We learned about some of the characters in Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 via the official announcement, but now another leak has surfaced showing even more familiar faces. It’s not yet confirmed that this image is legit, but considering all the leaks leading up to the game’s announcement, there’s a good chance that this character roster leak is authentic.

If you don’t mind some potential spoilers, move on to see who might join. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2.

Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 lets you take on the biggest and best cast of fighting characters in the series to date, including new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron and more to be announced soon. Choose your favorite fighters, master their unique moves, and use powerful new Supers to deliver the final blow. Nickelodeon All Star Brawl 2 It will launch with its own single-player campaign that will include roguelike gameplay elements, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay across all game systems. If this image is true, we can expect the following characters from Nickelodeon join the playable cast of this sequel.

Azula

Gerald

plankton

Grandma Gertie

Ember

Norbert

Daggett

The Tiger

Editor’s note: The downside is that, with the fame of the former, only non-connoisseurs will fall into the trap and buy it. I wish it ended up being a surprise.