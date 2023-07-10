“La casa de los famosos”, a Mexican reality show on Televisa, premiered on June 4 and has captivated millions of fans throughout Latin America. However, the program is in the midst of intense controversy due to the leak of a supposed list that reveals the order of elimination of the participants, after the departures of Marie Claire, Sofía Rivera Torres and Ferka. This Sunday, July 9, a contestant will leave and the public waits to see if the predictions come true. In the following note, find out who would leave “The House of Celebrities” this week.

“The house of celebrities”: who would be the next eliminated?

Next, look at the filtered “list” of those eliminated from “The House of Famous Mexico” and the alleged reality show winner.

Marie Claire Harp (FIRST ELIMINATED)

Sofia Rivera Torres (SECOND ELIMINATED)

Ferka Quiroz (THIRD ELIMINATED)

Raquel Bigorra (FOURTH ELIMINATED)

Jorge Losa (FIFTH ELIMINATED)

(FIFTH ELIMINATED) Mariana ‘Barby’ Juarez (SIXTH ELIMINATED)

(SIXTH ELIMINATED) Celery Quijano (SEVENTH ELIMINATED)

(SEVENTH ELIMINATED) Nicola Porcella (EIGHTH ELIMINATED)

(EIGHTH ELIMINATED) Wendy Guevara (LEAVES THE HOUSE)

(LEAVES THE HOUSE) Emilio Osorio (NINTH ELIMINATED)

(NINTH ELIMINATED) paul stanley (FINALIST – FOURTH PLACE)

(FINALIST – FOURTH PLACE) Barbara Torres (FINALIST – THIRD PLACE)

(FINALIST – THIRD PLACE) Sergio Mayer (FINALIST – SECOND PLACE)

(FINALIST – SECOND PLACE) nigris poncho(WINNER – FIRST PLACE)

Filtered list of “The House of Famous Mexico”: how did the producer react?

The producer of “The House of Famous”, Rosa Maria Nogueron, ruled on the alleged list of eliminated from the Mexican reality show. In his statements, Noguerón asked the public not to get carried away by unofficial information.

“Don’t worry about any lists that can be leaked. Some are pure speculation, and others more. It is as if you at home asked your family who you are voting for and who you want to come out on Sunday, ”she said.

How to vote in “The house of famous Mexico” FREE ONLINE?

If you want to save your favorite participant from “The house of the famous Mexico”follow the next steps:

Enter the official page of “The house of famous Mexico”. LINK HERE: https://www.lacasadelosfamososmexico.tv. You can also scan the QR code that appears during live broadcasts.

Click on the Voting section on the official page.

Select your favorite participant.

Click ‘send’ for your vote to be valid.

How to vote to save your favorite participant of “The House of Famous Mexico”. Photo: composition by Álvaro Lozano/LR/Instagram/Wendy Guevara/Nicola Porcella/Televisa

Who was the fourth eliminated from “The House of Famous Mexico”?

On Sunday, July 2, Raquel Bigorra was eliminated from the Mexican reality show. The driver could not Sergio Mayer and Paul Stanley.



