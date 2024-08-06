Filorosso Revolution: previews and guests of the program on Rai 3, August 6, 2024

Filorosso Revolution is the in-depth program hosted by Federico Ruffo broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 9:20 pm. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political conflict and news stories, but also economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be no shortage of services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso Revolution broadcast tonight, August 6, 2024.

Previews and guests

Tourism and low-cost flights, but also the situation of the Campi Flegrei and the so-called “pasture mafia”. These are the themes of today’s third episode. From the Rai studios in via Teulada in Rome, Federico Ruffo will delve into the topics with his guests, exclusive investigations and reports.

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Filorosso Revolution live on TV and streaming? Appointment starting at 9.20 pm, tonight – Tuesday 6 August 2024 – on Rai 3. To watch it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 button on your remote control. But Filorosso Revolution is also available in streaming. How? On the platform RaiPlayavailable for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with your email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.