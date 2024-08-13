Filorosso Revolution: previews and guests of the program on Rai 3, August 13, 2024

Filorosso Revolution is the in-depth program hosted by Federico Ruffo broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 9:20 pm. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political conflict and news stories, but also economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be no shortage of services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso Revolution broadcast tonight, August 13, 2024.

In tonight’s episode of Filorosso Revolution, broadcast live on Rai 3 on Tuesday 13 August at 9:20 pm, Federico Ruffo’s story between current events and the water emergency, with an in-depth look also at the concessions of Italian beaches. Furthermore, on the eve of the sixth anniversary of the collapse of the Morandi Bridge, an investigation investigates the state of maintenance of roads, bridges and tunnels on the peninsula. In the studio with Federico Ruffo, there will be experts and guests. Among them: Ferruccio de Bortoli, Alessandra Ghisleri, Francesco Borgonovo, Clemente Mastella and Erasmo D’Angelis.

Where to watch Filorosso Revolution live on TV and streaming? Appointment starting at 9.20 pm, tonight – Tuesday 13 August 2024 – on Rai 3. To watch it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 button on your remote control. But Filorosso Revolution is also available in streaming. How? On the platform RaiPlayavailable for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with your email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.