Filorosso: previews and guests of Manuela Moreno’s program on Rai 3, 18 July 2023

Filorosso is the in-depth program conducted by Manuela Moreno broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 21.20. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political confrontation and news stories, but also the economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso broadcast this evening, 18 July 2023.

Previews and guests

We continue to talk about current political, economic, social and international news. What prospects for our country? What will the Italian summer be like? What are the developments of the long and dramatic war between Russia and Ukraine? Guests of Filorosso this evening will be: Marco Travaglio, director of Il Fatto Quotidiano; Maurizio Landini, general secretary of the CGIL; Silvio Garattini, president of the Mario Negri Institute; Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Hospital in Genoa; Luciano Fontana, director of Corriere della Sera; Italo Bocchino, director of Il Secolo d’Italia; Stefano Feltri, journalist; Franco Bechis, director of Open; Daniele Mencarelli, poet and writer; Vincenzo Schettini, professor and youtuber; Federico Ruffo, RaiTre sent me.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Filorosso live on TV and in streaming? Appointment starting at 21.20, tonight – 18 July 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Filorosso is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.