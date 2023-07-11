Filorosso: previews and guests of Manuela Moreno’s program on Rai 3, 11 July 2023

Filorosso is the in-depth program conducted by Manuela Moreno broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 21.20. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political confrontation and news stories, but also the economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso broadcast this evening, 11 July 2023.

Previews and guests

We continue to talk about current political, economic, social and international news. Exceptional guests of this episode: Antonio Padellaro, Il Fatto journalist; Alessandro Campi, political scientist; Agnese Pini, director of Qn; Chiara Appendino, member of the 5s movement; Riccardo Molinari, leader of the Lega group in the Chamber of Deputies; Anna Maria Giannini, psychologist; Daniele Mencarelli, writer and screenwriter; Vladimir Luxuria, writer, commentator, former parliamentarian; Tiziana Ferrario, journalist; Marino Niola, anthropologist; Antonella Viola, immunologist; Giovanna Botteri, Rai correspondent journalist. And to begin with, a surprise from Jovanotti.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Filorosso live on TV and in streaming? Appointment starting at 21.20, tonight – 11 July 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Filorosso is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.