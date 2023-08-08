Filorosso: previews and guests of Manuela Moreno’s program on Rai 3, 8 August 2023

Filorosso is the in-depth program conducted by Manuela Moreno broadcast throughout the summer on Rai 3, on Tuesdays in prime time, starting at 21.20. Many guests in the studio to analyze current issues, such as the war in Ukraine, the political confrontation and news stories, but also the economic and social challenges, major cultural events, international scenarios. There will be services and reports. Below are the previews and guests of the episode of Filorosso broadcast this evening, 8 August 2023.

Previews and guests

We continue to talk about current political, economic, social and international news. Between price increases, difficulties and political responses, the Italian summer will be told by Manuela Moreno on Filorosso, broadcast on Tuesday 8 August at 21.20 on Rai 3. Among the guests: Alessandro Sallusti, director of “Libero”; Marco Travaglio, director of “Il Fatto Quotidiano”; Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic Hospital in Genoa; the actress Maria Grazia Cucinotta. In the studio, Michele Emiliano, president of the Puglia Region, and Giovanni Toti, president of the Liguria Region.

Streaming and TV

Where to see Filorosso live on TV and in streaming? Appointment starting at 21.20, tonight – 8 August 2023 – on Rai 3. To see it, therefore, just tune into the third channel of your digital terrestrial. Alternatively, if you are a Sky customer you can go to the 103 key on your remote control. But Filorosso is also available in streaming. As? On the platform RaiPlay, present for both computers and iOS and Android devices. RaiPlay is completely free: to use it, simply log in with email or social network. Then go to the drop-down menu and select Rai 3.