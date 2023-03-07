Baby Yodaor as we should call it, Groguis a fictional character from the original television series The Mandalorian, part of the franchise Star Wars and issued by Disney+. It is a member of the same species as Yodareason for which he receives the well-known nickname from the audience Also because his real name was not revealed until the last chapters of the first season of the series.

Who enjoy the series The Mandalorianknow that, up to now, the only means of communication between Command and Groguare the gestures. And although this is usually enough, for the moment, we have to start wondering, when will the little one begin to speak… will he use the passive voice as well?

Entertainment Tonight questioned the very dave filoniproducer of the series in this regard but, unfortunately, Philoni evaded a direct answer by addressing other issues related to the growth of Grogu and how this can affect the dynamics with Command and other characters.

“That is a good question. We still don’t know if you’re not already doing it your way, obviously you can communicate with Ahsoka, or at least she can figure out some way to get along with him. What could the first word of it? We’ll see… maybe,” said the producer.

Another question faced Philoni It was the age of the “little one” who was described as a creature around 50 years old with the appearance of a baby. If we take into account that Yoda lived to be 900 years old, this provides some explanation. But these were Dave’s words on the matter.

“We mentioned that he was in his 50s so we didn’t have to be specific because then we’d be telling you how long the show is. He is over 50 years old and that is what they need to know,” she concluded.

The third season of mandalorians premiered on March 1, 2023 on Disney+.

