In Spain, storm Filomena raged on Saturday January 9 in the southeast and in the center of the country, especially around Madrid. Heavy snowfall caused chaos and three people died. Spain had not experienced this situation for 50 years. On the roads, 400 axes were paralyzed. At the entrance to Madrid, we found in the night from Friday to Saturday stranded vehicles and disoriented motorists, stuck for 3 hours. “I don’t have a chain, just a shovel”explains a driver stuck on the icy road.

Passengers on a bus were filmed pushing the snow-covered vehicle. A man has set up a sled pulled by his dogs. Madrid airport remained closed. A decidedly historic storm in Spain, but also in the north of the Pyrenees, in France. “The snow has crossed the Spanish border”, notes the journalist Véronique Gaglione in Prades (Pyrénées-Orientales), at an altitude of 300 meters. It snowed 3 to 4 centimeters of powder overnight, unheard of for 10 years.