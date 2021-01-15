AEMET: THE COLD WAVE AFTERNOON EXTENDS TO WEDNESDAY

The air mass over the Peninsula will remain stationary, with light and even calm winds. The anticyclone is expected to move progressively eastward over the next few days, focusing on the peninsula. Therefore, the temperatures will be very low, especially the minimum and in areas where there is snow on the ground.

Will continue strong frosts in lowland areas of the interior, which will continue to be strong in an extensive area of ​​the center and interior of the eastern peninsula, which is where the most important snowfalls have been recorded. Nighttime temperatures will continue to be very low for the next few days, with Values ​​from -10ºC to -15ºC and even from -15ºC to -20ºC in eastern areas of Castilla-La Mancha and southwestern Aragon.