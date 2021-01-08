MADRID, IN RED ALERT

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised to red, the maximum, the level of warning for snow in most of the Community of Madrid, including the capital, for the afternoon of this Friday and the morning of Saturday. Up to 20 centimeters of snow are expected in 24 hours in the metropolitan area, in the Henares corridor, Las Vegas and the west of Madrid. Snow, the agency points out, can fall to any level with a probability of between 40 and 70%. For this reason, From Emergencies 112, citizens are asked “not to use the car unless it is strictly essential.”

In addition to Madrid, There are four other Spanish provinces on high alert due to the Filomena storm: Guadalajara, Cuenca, Albacete and Toledo, all in Castilla-La Mancha.