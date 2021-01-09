The storm ‘Filomena’ caused hundreds of Murcian truckers who make the route with Madrid to get trapped on the highway. At kilometer 44 of the A-30, next to Venta Pascual, in the province of Albacete, a good number of drivers had to wait for the road to present better driving conditions. The same happened in La Roda. The break began around four in the morning on Friday. The Civil Guard managed to resume the march already in the morning.

The worst situation was experienced after the town of Tobarra, where the snow collapsed the highway and forced the General Directorate of Traffic to prohibit the vehicular passage for heavy vehicles. This was reported by the electronic panel of the highway on the provincial limit of Albacete and Murcia. The truck drivers, many of them from Murcia who were traveling to the center of the Peninsula, had to stop at Venta Pascual and Juanito Restaurant, both in Hellín, for almost eight hours. “We left Santo Ángel early in the morning, and here we are held because it seems that the situation has become complicated in Tobarra,” explained Manuel and José, two drivers who transport food products for the firm Consum from Murcia to capital of Spain.

Sources from the Regional Federation of Transport Organizations and Companies of Murcia (Froet) explained to LA VERDAD that the situation that occurred “is not exceptional. Faced with adverse weather conditions, it is a widely used resource to paralyze transport activity until the incident passes.

A dozen regional roads were affected by the storm, which covered the Northwest and the Altiplano in white



Yesterday, the regions of the Northwest and the Altiplano woke up dyed white by the storm, which left a day marked by snow in the municipalities of Caravaca de la Cruz, Moratalla and Yecla, mainly. Cold and rainfall were also present in almost all points of the Region. The snowfall caused difficulties on ten roads in the Community.

The Ministry of Development established a yellow level (complicated traffic and prohibition of trucks and articulated vehicles) on RM-703 (Moratalla-Campo de San Juan) and on RM-730 (Barranda-Puebla de Don Fadrique). In addition, the road that connects the Lorca district of Zarzadilla de Totana with Bullas remained cut due to accumulation of snow, as confirmed by the Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero. The rest of the roads and paths in the upper districts of Lorca were passable, although it was necessary to circulate with caution.

Rescue of a trucker trapped in Caravaca. / CEIS

In Caravaca, the low temperatures caused the formation of ice plates in parts of the urban area. The Local Police punctually cut off access to the El Llano urbanization, where the ice caused the scope between two vehicles. Several snow plows had to be fully employed to make the roads passable. The vehicles of the Demarcation of Roads and the Community were joined by those of firefighters and Civil Protection volunteers. At dawn yesterday, the intervention of firefighters was already necessary to rescue a truck driver who had been trapped in his vehicle when he left the road and overturned on the RM-730 highway, in Caravaca, near the Venta industrial estate. of Cavila.

The residents of Yecla also lived a difficult day. Areas such as Cerro del Castillo had to be closed to vehicle traffic due to the accumulated snow on the asphalt of the streets of the urban area. The municipal brigade and cleaning services had to spread salt in different parts of the city due to the accumulated snow and the formation of ice sheets.

Outside the urban area, the layer exceeded 20 centimeters in some places. The white stamps once again encouraged the neighbors, who came out to enjoy the phenomenon. Of course, the storm left much more rainfall yesterday than last Thursday, and that was noticed in the road network. For hours the road that connects Yecla with the Albacete town of Almansa, in the Castilian-Manchega part, was cut off. The work of the snowplows made it possible to reopen this road late in the morning.

A driver had to be rescued by firefighters after overturning his vehicle next to Venta de Cavila, in Caravaca



Drivers also had difficulties to circulate on the roads that run from Yecla to the province of Albacete. These are the shortest routes to the A-31 motorway, which connects with Madrid and is regularly used by local carriers. Yesterday they had to look for alternatives to the secondary network. On the other hand, the National 344, which connects Murcia with Valencia inland, required the work of the snowplows to clear the accumulation of several snowfalls that arrived both at dawn and at midmorning.

Gallery.



Fun among the flakes



But it was not all complications. Many families from Caravaca de la Cruz and Yecla took advantage of the flakes to enjoy a snowy day. In the first municipality, many chose to go to the outskirts of the urban area to enjoy the white cloak. Places such as Las Fuentes del Marqués, El Copo and the areas closest to Peña Rubia and Cerro Gordo were the settings chosen by some families to make dolls and throw snowballs. Other families moved to the districts of El Moral and El Moralejo, where the snow plows did not stop intervening throughout the day.

For this weekend the situation will relax a bit in terms of snowfall, but precipitation is expected in the Region, especially today. Although the cold and the rains will remain, the snow level will rise to 1,000 meters. In municipalities like Murcia, rains are expected throughout the weekend. For tomorrow, Sunday, the probability of precipitation will drop to 45%, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet). Temperatures in the Region of Murcia will remain below ten degrees.