Wide areas of Madrid, including the capital and the metropolitan area, They have been under red notice since six in the afternoon, that is, the maximum, due to heavy snowfall, an alert that will last until the first half of Saturday. If the forecasts, which already suspected a historic snowfall, pointed to the fact that 15 centimeters of snow could accumulate in 24 hours, now up to 20 are expected in the metropolitan area, the Henares corridor, Las Vegas and the west. Snow, accompanied by a blizzard, can fall to any level. Given this situation, Emergencias 112 has asked citizens “not to use the car, unless it is strictly essential.” The Government Delegation has requested the help of the Army, late at night, to assist the vehicles that were blocked by the intensity of the snowfall. Some 98 members of the Military Emergency Unit are already working to rescue people on the A-5 (Móstoles and Alcorcón), A-4 (Aranjuez) and A-3 (Arganda), according to 112. The City Council of the Capital announced tonight that bus service is suspended due to the storm.

In addition to Madrid, there are five other provinces on high alert for snowfall: Guadalajara, Cuenca, Albacete, Toledo and Valencia. Throughout the day, the exceptional storm has hardly left serious incidents, according to Emergencies, but in the late afternoon it has begun to affect mobility, both public and private transport. There are cuts in sections of the M-40, as well as in some points of the M-30 due to accumulation of snow. On this ring road about 60 vehicles have been trapped by snow. The urban tunnels of the capital are closed and you have to use chains to circulate through the city from ten at night. An hour earlier, operations at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas airport had been halted until visibility improved.

“If today has been a difficult day, tomorrow will be even more difficult because the weather forecast has worsened,” said the mayor of the capital, José Luis Martínez-Almeida in a video recorded tonight. David García, one of the spokesmen for Emergencies, has reported that 112 has managed 506 incidents between nine and seven in the afternoon, of which 329 have been traffic disturbances and 177 accidents, all minor. At six o’clock, the ports of Morcuera, Canencia and Navafria and the M-328, M-319 and M-325 roads were cut off from the regional network. A quarter of an hour later traffic has been interrupted on the M-40 in Las Tablas heading out of Madrid at the height of the link with the M-607, which connects the capital with the port of Navacerrada, reports a DGT spokeswoman, who adds that the A-6 VAO bus was also cut at that time and chains are needed in the port of Alto del León, on this same highway. All roads in the national network have a yellow level, that is, trucks and articulated trucks are closed and affected vehicles are being bagged in Ávila and Segovia.

In the capital, the M-30 has been cut between the North junction and the Manoteras junction in both directions due to accumulation of snow, as well as in the area of ​​Avenida de la Illustration towards the exit to the M-607 (direction Colmenar) from internal road, as well as access to the M-30 from the side of A-3. And all urban tunnels are closed, the parking meters of the Regulated Parking Service (SER) have been suspended until Monday and the use of chains is mandatory to circulate through the city from ten at night.

Due to accumulation of snow and poor visibility, the last four circulations on Friday have been deleted of the Madrid-Valencia-Alicante high-speed line, Adif reports. There are 166 affected travelers. In addition, Renfe has reported the suppression for this Friday and for Saturday and Sunday of all medium distance services on the Madrid-Cuenca-Valencia lines. At 5:00 pm it has also suspended the services of the Aranjuez-Alcázar de San Juan-Albacete line, which also involves circulations between Madrid and Jaén; and those of Valencia-Teruel-Zaragoza. From 10 pm the circulation of the Cercanías trains in the center of Madrid is suspended. At the Adolfo Suárez Madrid Barajas airport diversion procedure has been applied and, as planned, Metro line 8 will be activated throughout the night to connect the airport with the city center. El Corte Inglés stores throughout the region have advanced their closure on Friday afternoon at eight in the afternoon “For meteorological reasons,” the chain announced on Twitter.

Since this morning, Madrid has been at level 2 of the winter inclement plan, which implies that the regional government takes command of operations throughout the region except in the capital and that the person responsible for the device becomes the director of the Agency for Security and Emergencies Madrid 112, Carlos Novillo. In a video, Novillo explains that it is possible that isolated municipalities or main roads are cut off. The plan was activated at its level on 1 midnight from Wednesday to Thursday, at which time car access to the mountains was restricted. Thus, since then it has been forbidden to go to all recreational areas in forest areas, the Cotos port car park has been closed and the bus service between the town of Navacerrada and its port and between it and Cotos has been suspended.

The Minister of the Interior, Enrique López, reported this morning that “all” the device “has been put into operation” to anticipate all risk situations that may arise as a result of this snowfall. López has also asked the population to “restrict movement as much as possible”, both in the streets and on the highways, and that, in the event that it is necessary to get behind the wheel, measures be taken to drive with snow. “Unfortunately, we have a population very resigned to being at home due to the coronavirus and today we ask them for a greater sacrifice,” said López. Will there be school on Monday? The counselor has indicated that, if they manage to clean the roads and highways throughout Sunday, in principle “there is no risk” that classes will have to be suspended, although it will be decided on Sunday morning. More than 350,000 kilos of salt and 75,000 liters of brine have already been spread in the capital.

At the moment, the Ministry of Education has asked the municipalities, on which the schools depend, and the directors of Secondary, FP and Special Regime educational centers to bring the heating on to Saturday.

Since nine in the morning, the metropolitan area, Henares, Las Vegas and the west had an orange warning, the second on a scale of three, for the forecast that two inches of snow would accumulate. This notice has turned red at six in the afternoon and will remain so until noon on Saturday. El Retiro and eight other parks are closed in this time interval. In the mountains, where the alert level is also orange from noon, 30 centimeters of snow are expected. He Saturday In the morning it will continue to snow furiously until noon, at which time the red notices will turn orange for the remainder of the day, with some accumulated another two inches.

On Thursday, details the Aemet spokesman, Rubén Del Campo, about two liters per square meter were accumulated in the form of snow in Madrid capital, in the El Retiro area; and another three at the Barajas airport, which resulted in a thin layer of snow of two to three centimeters in the metropolitan area. Is this the great snowfall of the century in Madrid, where it hardly snows? “It is not an exaggeration”, responds Del Campo, who specifies that the capital could experience its heaviest snowfall since the eighties of the 20th century. To experience something similar, you would have to go back to the snowfall of February 1984 or that of March 1971.

This is the first red warning for snow in Madrid – and in the other four affected central provinces – since the Meteoalerta system was established, in force since 2007. A red warning, a level that is rarely reached, represents “a extreme meteorological risk ”and implies“ unusual phenomena of exceptional intensity and with a very high level of risk for the population ”, so it is recommended not to drive on the roads. Looking ahead to the weekend, 112 has also asked not to go to the mountains, since there is a risk of avalanches (at level 3 of 5).

He Sunday the snowfalls will gradually subside and the situation will tend to stabilize, but the sum of clear skies, light wind and snow on the surface can make it really cold next week. The spokesperson for Aemet advances that the established thresholds can be exceeded and enter a cold wave, the first in two winters. In Madrid it can even reach -11ºC on Tuesday and -10 on Wednesday and ThursdayTherefore, the minimum temperature record, established at -10.11 ºC on January 16, 1945 at the centenary station of Retiro, can be beaten. The public water company, Canal de Isabel II, has asked locals to protect their installation, since such temperatures can cause breakages and breakdowns.