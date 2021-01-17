At the Lobo shoe store in Madrid they have lost almost half of their sales. David G. Folgueiras

A week after the big snowfall, except for a corridor shoveled by the neighboring fruit bowl, you have to tromp through lots of snow to access Abalorios, the small fashion and accessories boutique in Canela Recio, in Alcobendas, north of Madrid. The “hecatomb” of the storm has ruined the first week of the winter sales, nailing the lace to a year, 2020, “of pain”, he says, black as never for the retail trade, in which he has lost 55 % of your sales. It is even embarrassing to go into the store to ask him some questions and not to buy. With snow still on the doorstep, the pandemic hits its window for the third time and threatens new restrictions. Without more help than that granted to the self-employed and after having renegotiated the rent of his premises, he is on the tightrope. “Another closure [forzoso] and I stay home ”.

Candela’s situation is one example among thousands. The coronavirus pandemic has left much of the retail trade to the bone. Food is saved and some household equipment, but fashion or cosmetics are sunk. “The growth of some sectors, such as food, home or electronics, is not enough for the trade as a whole,” says Javier Millán-Astray, general director of Anged, the employers’ association of large stores. This association calculates an average fall of 9.5% on a total turnover of 245,000 million (2019). The more than two months of closing all non-essential trade was a severe first blow that was difficult to lift. Then, after the summer, the outbreaks, the new restrictions, the consumer’s fear of going into closed spaces and the economic crisis have done the rest. If something was missing, Filomena came to bury the winter sales, the umpteenth last hope for many businesses.

The result, as of January 2021, is grim. The retail trade index prepared by the INE registered in November (-4.3%) the ninth consecutive month of business reduction. Since the crashes in March (-14.5%), April (-31.6%) and May (-18.9%), the figures have risen, but as of November the accumulated fall is close to 8%. But if you put the magnifying glass, big differences emerge.

Fashion is, surely, the most affected. “An immense catastrophe.” Eduardo Zamácola, president of the Acotex textile trade union, is running out of adjectives. The association figures the drop in sales at 40%, somewhat above the 31.8% recorded by the INE in November for the personal equipment business (clothing, footwear and accessories). After the summer, there was a kind of champagne effect, a stagnant, ephemeral burst of demand, anticipation of a second semester “for the worse” that not even Black Friday raised. “People don’t buy clothes that they won’t wear,” he sums up about the mobility and gathering restrictions. Only sportswear and those for walking around the house keep the type, while that at night or events does not find soil. “Some have lost 80-90% of their business. Who makes a suit or an evening dress these days? ”He wonders.

Cascade of closures

Acotex estimates that 25% of textile stores have closed, perhaps permanently. They can reach 50% “if we continue like this for six more months.” “As no aid is enabled to save companies, in weeks we can witness a cascade of closures,” said Pedro Campo, president of the Spanish Confederation of Commerce, the employers’ association of small stores, which in September estimated that 15% had closed of the half a million local businesses in Spain. “If commerce disappears, the neighborhoods become ghettos.” “Without stores, the streets become dark, empty and dangerous,” Zamácola abounds.

The closure of Alejandro Blázquez, owner of the century-old shoe store Lobo, in Madrid, is not considering closing. Probably because he does not have to pay the rent for his store, which his great-grandfather opened in 1897. But his store has lost 45% of the business: although his main source of income is espadrilles and the summer was good, 30% of the income comes from tourism and another pinch, specialized footwear, such as ballet or dance, greatly diminished after the summer outbreaks. Online sales have shot up 70%, “welcome it”, but it does not compensate.

ERTE and layoffs

“In the confinement I wasn’t sure we could survive. We have reached the end of the year with dignity, but we have left a few hairs in the hole “, he sums up. What happens to Candela in her boutique, which had to draw on its own funds to strengthen the store’s liquidity. He has a loan from the ICO and did an ERTE in the lockdown for his six employees. Their six usual reinforcements of the summer remained in three and with the outbreaks of October two returned to the ERTE, figure in which they were, at the end of December, 56,435 commercial workers. The sector had 2.4 million members that month, 3.4% less than a year earlier.

Now you have a difficult problem. Having taken advantage of the ERTE figure due to force majeure, he cannot fire, under penalty of returning the bonuses to the contributions he has received. Zamácola emphasizes. “Let’s take off the blindfold, with 40% less sales, I have to be able to adjust staff and I need help to compensate, because I have no capital to fire,” he explains, asking for state intervention with the Salary Guarantee Fund (Fogasa) . Campo asks for non-refundable aid and calls the government’s plan to aid commerce and hospitality a “joke”, valued at 4,200 million, whose star measure is reductions in rents.