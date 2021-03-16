View of the A2 from the Torres Blancas building in Madrid, on January 10, after the passage of the storm Filomena. Antonio Soto Crespo / EFE

The sale of homes fell by 15.4% last January in relation to the same month of 2020, to add 39,753 operations. Despite this decline, the total number of sales is the highest since February, just before the pandemic broke out, as reported by the National Institute of Statistics (INE) on Tuesday. The impact of the storm Filomena it hides behind the bad data of the operations in the first month of the year.

With the year-on-year decline in January, home sales broke with two consecutive months of positive year-on-year rates after the increases in November (+ 1.9%) and December (+ 3.7%). The year-on-year drop in home sales in January was the result of a 18.8% decline in used housing transactions to 31,337 transactions and, to a lesser extent, a 0.4% decline in home transactions new, to 8,416 operations, the highest figure since February last year.

90.7% of the dwellings transmitted by sale in the first month of the year were free dwellings and 9.3% were protected. The sale of free homes fell by 16% year-on-year in January, to 36,069 operations, while that of protected homes fell by 10%, adding a total of 3,684 operations. In monthly terms (January 2021 over December 2020), the sale of homes advanced 10.1%, its smallest rebound in a January in at least five years.

Andalusia, in the lead

Last January, the highest number of house sales per 100,000 inhabitants occurred in the Valencian Community (139), Andalusia and La Rioja, both with 125. In absolute values, Andalusia was the region that carried out the most operations on housing during the first month of the year, with 8,376 purchases, followed by Catalonia (6,356), Valencian Community (5,577) and Madrid Community (5,277). Fifteen communities presented negative annual rates in the number of home sales in January, while only Cantabria and Navarra increased their operations, with advances of 4.9% and 0.3%, respectively. The largest year-on-year decreases occurred in the Canary Islands (-52.2%), Murcia (-30.4%), the Balearic Islands (-28.5%), the Basque Country (-21.8%) and La Rioja (-19, 4%).

The properties transmitted in the property registers, coming from public deeds carried out previously, reached 153,600 in January, 17.1% less than in the same month of 2020. By purchase and sale, 13.7% fewer properties were transmitted than a year earlier, while those transmitted by donation fell by 3.8% annually; those transmitted by inheritance did not experience variation, and swap operations fell by 13%. 85.5% of the sales in January corresponded to urban properties, which includes homes, and 14.5% to rustic properties. Purchases of urban properties decreased 14.6% annually, while those of rustic properties decreased 7.5% in relation to January 2020.