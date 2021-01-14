Cleaning workers clear a street in Carabanchel of ice and snow. KIKE FOR / THE COUNTRY

The Spanish hospitality industry, already heavily affected by the restrictions arising from the pandemic, has received another blow this weekend in the form of a snow storm. In addition to stopping receiving customers who still defied the cold winter temperatures on the terraces, Filomena has buried under mountains of snow the delivery, which many restaurateurs clung to like a burning nail, in much of the center of the country, including Madrid. The main delivery companies on Friday paralyzed their riders and this Wednesday they barely make some deliveries by car or on foot in areas close to the premises. There is no clear horizon back to work, because it depends on the streets being cleared of snow and ice, which can still take several days.

Glovo suspended the service last Friday afternoon in the areas affected by the storm, which included cities such as Madrid, Toledo or Guadalajara. Only in the case of Madrid, the application manages the home delivery of more than 4,000 restaurants that, according to the company’s calculations, have stopped billing between 1.5 and 2 million euros. The situation of Deliveroo, also with more than 4,000 stores registered only in Madrid and about another hundred between Toledo and Guadalajara, is similar. Its riders do not make deliveries on foot and, for the moment, nothing to use the bicycle. Just Eat had to suspend deliveries in Madrid, Toledo, Guadalajara, Zaragoza and Cuenca, and in the latter two it has already restored service. In the first three cities it operates with 3,500 establishments, of the 12,000 associates in Spain.

Telepizza, a pioneer in the delivery of food at home in Spain, has barely placed about 30 orders since Friday, all on foot or by car and in homes near its premises, according to company sources, which estimates that it has lost 50,000 orders per the storm. Its case is different from that of delivery applications, because it has its own fleet of 10,000 distributors on staff in Spain, of which about 2,000 are in Madrid. This Wednesday it had all the restaurants open and maintains the option of picking up at the premises, but deliveries are only being made to nearby addresses and on main streets that are already clear. “Luckily, we have not had any accident reports,” say the sources.

The company points out that Filomena has made an impact “at the worst moment.” Just after Christmas, when the routine after the holidays is resumed and the cold tightens, causing people to leave the house less, it is one of its strong periods of the year. And to that is added the pandemic and the restrictions one wave after another.

It is difficult to quantify the impact of the storm on the restaurant sector. Madrid is, of course, one of the main sources of income for home delivery companies. But only the hit to turnover can be estimated. According to the consulting firm NPD, which each year prepares a industry yearbook, in 2019 Spanish restaurants obtained 7% of the 37,390 million euros of total revenue from delivery. With the increase in this channel as a consequence of the pandemic, this percentage is expected to rise to 9%.

At the moment, there is no prospect that the service will resume immediately. It depends on the cleanliness of the streets, which is being delayed by the thickness of the fallen snow cover and by the subsequent historical frosts, which have turned the white layer into a solid cap difficult to remove. In addition, in Madrid, the city in which these applications and companies have the most associated distributors and restaurants and on which their income depends to a greater extent, to the snow are added the branches of trees fallen by the weight of the snow.

It will not be immediate and no company wants to risk. They limit themselves to indicating that they are analyzing, in contact with the authorities, when to resume the service, or part. “We will not make any distribution that we know has risk,” say the sources of Telepizza. Glovo sources affirm that they have reopened the app in some areas of the interior of the M-30 in Madrid, but they exclude the central almond in its entirety (its streets are narrow and irregular, more difficult to clean) and it is making some deliveries by car , no bikes or motorcycles.