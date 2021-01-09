Real Madrid weathered the storm that could take Zinedine Zidane ahead at the beginning of December, linking six victories, which brought him back in the League and put him in the second round of the Champions League. Incidentally, it consolidated a block that has barely shown cracks in the last month. But Another storm, in this case climatological, has turned his visit to Pamplona into a real ordeal. Filomena hit the Peninsula with force and put the whites in check, who experienced a grotesque situation yesterday when they were preparing to leave for the Navarrese capital.

The Chamartín team had planned to fly on Saturday, as they always do on match days, but in response to LaLiga’s request they brought the trip forward to Friday to try to avoid greater evils. Takeoff was scheduled for 7:00 p.m., but with the footballers and coaching staff already on the plane, the heavy snowfall in the Spanish capital that froze the runways forced the closure of the Madrid-Barajas Adolfo Suárez Airport, trapping the expedition in the airship and with a monumental anger. Without knowing if they could move on Friday or would have to try their luck again on Saturday to be present at a game scheduled for 9:00 p.m. but that remains at the expense of the workers of El Sadar keeping the grass in condition after a day in When it is expected that between five and ten centimeters of snow will fall in Pamplona, ​​the indignation increased as the minutes passed. The meringue set was finally able to take off at 23:00, four hours later than expected and with nerves on the surface. Now, after the mess and if time permits, he hopes to come out well after a few startled days.

Because if the absence of a weekly appointment gave Zidane space to prepare the duel against the red box with more calm than usual, the contact of the Marseille with a person infected by coronavirus sounded the alarm in Valdebebas, compromising the presence of the technician in a fiefdom to which the lack of public due to the pandemic has lacked the intimidating character that so often took its toll on Real Madrid in the past. The coach could not be in training on Thursday, but since the PCR to which he was submitted was negative, he supervised Friday’s practice and LaLiga gave the green light to direct a clash to which the contenders arrive with opposite dynamics.

Osasuna has not won in the league for two and a half months and he has only added four of the last thirty points in the race, a streak that has sent him to the bottom of the table. Situation very different from that experienced by Real Madrid, second to two points behind Atlético after collecting 19 of the 21 most recent. Zidane’s squad will face the Spanish Super Cup next week, in which it defends its title, with the semifinal against Athletic on Thursday. But to get to that fight in the best possible disposition, he will have to do his duties in the regularity tournament before.

A demanding month



Zidane has been squeezing his praetorians for weeks, but at some point he will have to manage the mileage of those footballers. He has the losses of Carvajal, due to suspension, and Rodrygo, due to injury, to which Jovic’s was added at the last minute, with an overload. But At the gates of eleven they call figures like Hazard or Odegaard, with much less prominence than expected.

The absence of Carvajal could open a gap to the Belgian star, if Zidane delays the right back Lucas Vázquez. It is more difficult for Odegaard. He shone last year at El Sadar with the Real Sociedad shirt, but the great moment that Casemiro, Modric and Kroos go through slows him down.

Osasuna comes with sensitive casualties. To absences due to injury of Chimy Avila and of Ruben Martinez the one of Darko brasanac, which will remain between four and five weeks in the dry dock due to a fracture in the fibula. Nor can you count on Adrian Lopez, which has relapsed from its rupture in the soleus of the right leg, nor with Lucas Torró, already in the final stretch of recovery from his left leg injury to the biceps femoris.