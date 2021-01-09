The ban affects the two daily trains that the Community maintains in the direction of the capital of Spain, as well as another two back Station completely covered with snow in Madrid, this Saturday. / Renfe

The storm ‘Filomena’ caused the total suspension of rail traffic between the Region of Murcia and Madrid this Saturday, as confirmed to THE TRUTH Tino Ricote, Renfe’s communication manager for the Levante area.

The ban affects the two daily trains that the Community maintains towards Madrid, as well as another two back from the capital of Spain. Renfe did not specify the number of people affected, although an average of 30 or 40 people are mounted on these trains daily.

The center of the Peninsula is still hit by heavy snowfalls this Saturday and along the railway line there is an excessive accumulation of snow that makes it impossible for trains to circulate safely.