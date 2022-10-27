Filogonio Martínez Merino, recognized activist It was found dead in Oaxaca, a state considered one of the most dangerous for defenders of environmental causes.

For more than ten years, Filogonio stood out for being a Strong opponent of the Paseo de la Reina hydroelectric project in defense of the Verde River.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) initiated the corresponding investigations and is awaiting forensic evaluations to determine the causes of death.

Martínez Merino had requested precautionary protection measures for the community of Paso de la Reina, after the murder of 5 activists from the Council of United Peoples for the Defense of the Verde River.

According to the NGO Global Witness, Mexico became the most dangerous country for environmental activists, recording 54 murders in 2021.