Rome, according to reports from the police, the abuses were filmed with an Iphone and then sent to a community of pedophiles

There postal police of Milan and Rome arrested, in the past few hours, a thirty-three year old Roman for sexual violence aggravated to damages of his daughter, possession, production and transfer of child pornography material and for solicitation of a minor. The arrest took place at the end of a home and computer search performed by the Milanese investigators with the support of the National Center for the fight against online child pornography (Cncpo) of the Rome Postal and Communications Police Service.

There The search and arrest of the man represented the culmination of a complex and lightning-fast police operation judicial, coordinated by the Republic at the Court of Milan. According to what the police said in a statement, the abuses, “recorded with an iPhone, were carried out inside the home” against the “daughter of the suspect, who is not yet two years old. Photos and videos they were then sent to the frequenters of an international pedophile community online “.

When they started the investigation, the postal police investigators had no lead to follow, aside from the same published illicit files and a fictional nickname behind which the dangerous criminal was hiding. A frenetic investigative activity then began, during which the women and men of the Milan Compartment fielded all the technological tools at their disposal, in a real race against time to save the little victim from the ogre. .

There carried out in the investigation took place after about twenty hours of incessant activity when, using the advanced computer knowledge of the most specialized operators, an ad hoc computer tool was packaged in record time that made it possible to overcome the wall of anonymity behind which the 33-year-old Roman had barricaded himself, resulting, from subsequent investigations, the father of the little girl.

The data collected during the computer search, the police said, also revealed “a sexual solicitation that the suspect was conducting towards a fifteen-year-old boy“. In addition to the original files recorded during the abuse and the smartphone used for the filming, the accounts used to send and request child pornography material and to talk to his young victims were also found. All the material was seized, while the suspect was taken to the Roman prison of Regina Coeli.

“Both the policemen and the magistrates who worked for the resolution of the case were particularly impressed by the gravity of the conduct and from the inhuman nature of the crimes committed by the ogre-parent – observes the police – it had never happened, up to that moment, to ascertain, in a single criminal case, all the possible crimes provided for by the Criminal Code regarding the exploitation of minors for the production of pornographic material “.

